100 years ago

Sept. 23, 1922

• The home of E. F. Stroeh, superintendent of the Missouri Pacific shops at Baring Cross, at 1022 Parker avenue, North Little Rock, was partly demolished by an explosion shortly before 10 o'clock last night. The front porch was destroyed, windows were shattered, the ceiling of one room was torn away and furniture and electrical fixtures were demolished. The explosion occurred while Mr. and Mrs. Stroeh, the only occupants of the house, were asleep. Apparently, [Mr. Stroeh] said a bomb was thrown at the house from the front.

50 years ago

Sept. 23, 1972

• WASHINGTON -- President Nixon is sacrificing domestic programs for an escalating defense budget, Senator J. William Fulbright (Dem., Ark.) declared Friday. "While continuing to increase military expenditures, the president takes pride in having vetoed funds for health, education and welfare," Fulbright said. "While we expend billions for overseas military activities, millions of Americans are living blighted lives in urban and rural slums, millions of children are denied adequate education, and millions of citizens fail to receive adequate health care, and some Americans even go hungry."

25 years ago

Sept. 23, 1997

VILONIA -- Residents of a small Faulkner County town are planning a funeral service and burial for the newborn girl found last week in a trash can. "She may not have come into the world with a lot of love, but we'll send her to her final resting place with a lot of love," said Melva Creasey, co-owner of Custom Design Florist in Vilonia, who plans to make a spray for the baby's casket. A trash collector discovered the child Wednesday in a privately owned 55-gallon drum along Arkansas 107 just outside Vilonia. As of Monday, investigators from the Arkansas State Police, the Faulkner County sheriff's office and the Vilonia Police Department had yet to identify the mother of the 8-pound, 5-ounce baby. However, Bobby Brown, an investigator with the sheriff's office, said numerous people from as far away as Little Rock and Searcy have called with information about women who were pregnant.

10 years ago

Sept. 23, 2012

CLINTON -- Former Clinton Mayor Don Richardson witnessed the historic flood that devastated the downtown 30 years ago. He was mayor when work was done on the forks of the Little Red River to alleviate the problem, and now he's working to restore the channel as a natural stream. "It's going to be transformational," Richardson said. The Nature Conservancy of Arkansas is spearheading the three-phase restoration project, which will cost a total of $2.2 million to $4 million. A formal announcement is planned in conjunction with a cleanup of Archey Fork Park and the river bank, beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday.