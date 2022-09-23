Panel discussion at UALR marks close of Syria exhibit

A panel will discuss a range of topics today related to justice and accountability in conjunction with the final day of the Caesar Exhibit, which showcases 30 photographs of the 55,000 smuggled out of Syria by a former Syrian military photographer, pseudonym "Caesar," documenting the torture of thousands of men, women, and children by the Assad regime inside its prisons.

The panel discussion -- hosted by the Syrian Emergency Task Force in partnership with the University of Arkansas at Little Rock Middle Eastern Studies Committee -- will consist of:

• U.S. Rep. French Hill, R-Ark.

• Mouaz Moustafa, executive director, Syrian Emergency Task Force.

• Omar Alshogre, Syrian activist and former political detainee.

Katrina Yeaw, coordinator of Middle Eastern studies at UALR, will be the moderator.

The exhibit and panel discussion are open to the public. The exhibit and panel discussion will be held at the Windgate Center of Art and Design on the UALR campus. The discussion begins at 5 p.m. today. Parking is available in lots 14 and 15 on the campus.

A campus map is available here: https://bit.ly/3Sv9nqd.