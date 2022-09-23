Pea Ridge begins preapprenticeship program focused on trade skills

PEA RIDGE -- In partnership with the Arkansas Construction Education Foundation, Pea Ridge school officials have begun a preapprenticeship program focused on trade skills for eligible seniors at Pea Ridge High School, according to superintendent Keith Martin.

School Board members approved a memorandum of understanding with the foundation on Sept. 12.

Assistant superintendent Anne Martfeld told board members there is a teacher on staff who will be able to teach the information.

"We want to get a jump-start on that apprenticeship at no cost to them," Martfeld said.

"We have 10 eligible seniors," she said. "We did a preliminary ... survey at open house."

Martfeld said typically a person has to be 18 years of age and out of high school to begin a formalized apprenticeship program.

"ACEF is working with the state and some surrounding schools and technical institutes and is offering a preapprenticeship program -- which is exciting -- which would allow our seniors who are interested and qualified to go ahead and get a jump-start on that apprenticeship program at no cost to them," Martfeld said. "They are going to work with us. They've already sent a teacher ... we have 10 eligible seniors who are interested."

"At the culmination of the hours ... they are eligible to earn $500 each semester that they can use to purchase tools, start-up equipment," she said.

"I'm excited about this opportunity," Martfeld said, adding that this could take a year off the formalized apprenticeship time required, except for plumbing and electrician, for which it is a half-year off.

Board member Mindy Cawthon asked what is the cost to the district. Martfeld said there is no cost to the district. She said there is already a qualified teacher on staff and many of the materials are in house.

"We have the basic infrastructure," Martfeld said.

"ACEF will cover the supplemental material," Martfeld said, explaining that representatives reviewed the school district's lab. She said there are five welding bays at the junior high school. "It's high school courses on the junior high camps because of the ventilation requirements."

"This is very exciting," board member John Dye said. "This is such a huge need in our area and nationwide. The trade area is growing."



