Pea Ridge City Council member sought for Ward 2

PEA RIDGE -- As no one filed to run for the one of the available City Council seats, city officials will appoint a council member.

After the November election, there will be six City Council seats -- two from each of the city's three wards. In May, the council approved an ordinance redistricting the city and creating three wards in the city.

There were two wards, with two positions in each ward, for the past 87 years. The growth of the population necessitated the redistricting.

According to Jeff Hawkins of Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning, all wards must have less than 10% variation in population. Pea Ridge had grown so much in one ward that the deviation was 15%, Hawkins said.

Council members are elected at large, by all registered voters within the city limits.

"Every city needs people to be able to serve and help in the direction of the city," Mayor Jackie Crabtree said. "We've got folks who've served a long, long time. Now it's time for others to fill those positions."

Crabtree, who is retiring after serving nearly three decades, said it's rewarding to serve the city.

"Being able to see things done for the community, to see the community prosper and move forward and add value to the people of the community is rewarding," he said.

One council member, Cody Keene, will represent Ward 3 instead of Ward 2, as the lines changed the ward in which he lives.

Keene and council member Ginger Larsen face no opposition. Former council member Nadine Telgemeier filed for election to Ward 3, Position 2 and faces no opposition.

Nathan See filed for mayor and City Clerk Sandy Button filed for reelection. Neither face opposition.

The city is accepting resumes, letters of intent from anyone interested in serving as a council member to Ward 2 for a four-year term. Candidates must live within Ward 2, which is in the southwest area of the city.

Those who are interested are asked to send their resume and letter of intent to Crabtree at jackie.crabtee@cityofpearidge.com. Crabtree said he isn't sure when the appointment will be made. The term begins Jan. 1.

The city is also seeking resumes to appoint a Planning Commission member for the 2021-2025 term as one Planning Commission member has announced his intent to resign soon.

City Council members are paid $200 per meeting attended. Planning Commission members are paid $175 per meeting attended.