PREP FOOTBALL: Fayetteville eager to defend league championship starting with Bentonville West

Fayetteville was picked third in a preseason poll of the 7A-West Conference coaches, primarily because of the load of talent the Bulldogs lost to graduation.

But the "next man up" mentality appears to be working quite well at Fayetteville, which hosts Bentonville West tonight in the conference opener at Harmon Field. Both teams went 2-1 in non-conference play.

Fayetteville won its first outright conference championship in nearly 60 years last season with a senior-dominated team that included a handful of players who are on Division 1 rosters this fall. But new stars have emerged, especially in the passing game that Fayetteville used so effectively while compiling a 10-3 record that ended with a close loss to Bryant in the Class 7A state championship game in Little Rock.

Junior Drake Lindsey has taken over at quarterback and he's found a reliable target in senior Kaylon Morris, who leads the Bulldogs with 25 catches for 481 yards in three games. Lindsey, who's already thrown for nearly 1,000 yards in three games, led the assault when Fayetteville blasted Fort Smith Northside 42-21 at Mayo-Thompson Stadium on Sept. 9.

Bentonville West is also dangerous offensively with quarterback Jake Casey, running back Carson Morgan, and receivers Ty Durham and Jaxson Brust leading the way. Nick Bell is the leader of a Bentonville West defense that shut down Little Rock Central 45-0 two weeks ago.

Fayetteville and Bentonville West should each be rested and eager to begin conference play after taking off last week. Bentonville and Bentonville West were each picked to finish ahead of Fayetteville in a preseason poll of the league coaches, but predictions don't mean anything at this point.

Fayetteville is the defending conference champion and it's going to be hard to overtake the Bulldogs, especially on their home field.

RICK'S PICK Fayetteville

(Here are some other games involving teams from our coverage area. The picks are capitalized).

CLASS 7A

Fort Smith Southside at ROGERS

Rogers Heritage at SPRINGDALE

Springdale Har-Ber at BENTONVILLE

CLASS 6A

Siloam Springs at LAKE HAMILTON

Van Buren at GREENWOOD

CLASS 5A

Clarksville at ALMA

Dardanelle at SHILOH CHRISTIAN

FARMINGTON at Harrison

PRAIRIE GROVE at Pea Ridge

CLASS 4A

Berryville at OZARK

Gravette at ELKINS

Green Forest at LINCOLN

Huntsville at GENTRY

Waldron at ASHDOWN

CLASS 3A

BOONEVILLE at Hackett

CHARLESTON at Greenland

Lavaca at CEDARVILLE

MANSFIELD at West Fork

GLEN ROSE at Paris

CLASS 2A

Johnson County Westside at HECTOR

MAGAZINE at Decatur

Mountainburg at BIGELOW

LAST WEEK 8-5 (61 percent)

OVERALL 58-22 (72 percent)