PREP FOOTBALL: Shiloh Christian senior Bodie Neal provides spark for Saints on offense and defense

SPRINGDALE -- When Bodie Neal outran three defenders into the end zone for a 59-yard touchdown catch against Victory Christian (Okla.), the Shiloh Christian star receiver knew he was having a good game.

He didn't know he was having a great one. It was his third touchdown of the night, highlighting a game that saw him haul in 12 catches for 234 yards.

"In the moment, I was just trying to keep up with my team any way I could," Neal said. "I didn't realize what my numbers were. After the game I was just amazed."

He wasn't the only person in navy and gold who was impressed. The performance turned Saints Coach Jeff Conaway's head as well.

"When we got off the field, the stat that I had received was 189 yards and three touchdowns," Conaway said. "And I was thinking 'Wow, that's great!' But then when we calculated and got the official stats, we saw that he was at 234. It was just one of those special games. We joke with him because he dropped a touchdown and then we had one touchdown called back, so he really could've had five."

Neal, a senior now, has been a player the Saints have been able to count on not only this season, but in the past as well. He is one of 13 seniors on a team that has played in the state title game three straight seasons. Neal was a sophomore when Shiloh Christian won the 2020 4A State Championship by a score of 58-20 over Rivercrest.

Playing under the leadership of former players, including current University of Arkansas linebacker Kaden Henley, Conaway said, has rubbed off on Neal, Conaway said.

"I believe Bodie is well trained not only by his coaches, or his parents, but I think he's well trained by the leaders that he's has watched over the last several years," Conaway said. "Kaden (Henley) and Cooper Hutchinson, and Jacob Solomon, I mean, they are some of the best. I really believe that he took some small strategies from each of them."

The senior leader hasn't only been a force on offense, where he's hauled in 21 catches for 366 yards and four touchdowns entering the Saints (2-1) 5A-West Conference opener against Dardanelle today, but also on defense.

Neal has picked off opposing quarterbacks twice this season while playing in the defensive secondary, making his presence felt in every aspect of the game. Against Little Rock Christian, he had an interception to set the offense up inside the Warriors' 10-yard line, and last week's tight game against Lincoln Christian (Okla.) he picked off a third-quarter pass.

"I love how I get to contribute to both sides of the ball and know that I'm helping our to team as many ways as I can," Neal said. "I've played on some good teams every single year, and it feels great to be able to impact the game in lots of different ways my senior year. I feel like I can impact these younger guys, and hopefully lead them the right way and keep this program going as it has been."

Conway said Neal's leadership has been as important to the team as his play on the field.

"That's what you want out of your seniors," Conaway said. "We feel like they are the ones that should be the most intuitive on the field. They should be the guys that can play all four quarters and not get fatigued. They should be the guys that are able to play both sides, all three phases of the game. And Bodie is certainly that guy.

"He really is one of those players that is a joy to coach," he added. "Because you know the kind of effort that he's going to give is going to reap a great reward. He brings a lot of value to our team because he's willing to practice hard and play hard. And I believe that's contagious."

Conaway knows regardless of how the remainder of this season goes, he has a senior leader in Neal who will give it his all.

"We want guys that that don't want to leave the field," Conaway said. "Bodie is one of those that he doesn't want you to take him out. He wants to play, and he has conditioned himself where he can play at a high level for four-plus quarters. And he's still got a lot of really good football ahead of him."