PREP VB Fort Smith Southside shakes off opening set loss to take down rival Northside in five sets

FORT SMITH -- The trend for Fort Smith Southside starting a little slow continued Thursday night. But sometimes it's not how you start but how you finish. That was the case for the Lady Mavericks.

Southside dropped the opening set but battled back for a 3-1 (21-25, 25-16, 25-16, 25-15) victory against Fort Smith Northside in a 6A-West Conference matchup in The Barn.

"We tend to start a little slow," Fort Smith Southside coach Natalie Throneberry said. "That's something we are working on. We are learning we can't do that in this conference. We don't have room to do that, but the kids really rallied after that."

Lydia Pitts led the way for Southside (7-1 6A-West) with a team-high 17 kills, while Sophia Neihouse added 16. Kennedy Meadors (24 assists) and Mileah Neal (17 assists) helped set the attack. Gabi DuPree, 21 digs, and Tinsley Freeman, 20 digs, anchored the stout defense in the rivalry victory.

Northside started the game with a 5-1 lead. They pushed it out to 16-10 with a 6-0 scoring stretch with an ace from Za'kari Gurule' capping the run. That helped allow the Lady Bears to take the first set. But it was all Lady Mavericks after the initial success.

"Northside played great defensively and had some crazy plays," Throneberry said. "You really have to give them credit for taking that first set. They played very hard. It was so much fun with the atmosphere with a big crowd supporting both sides."

Northside again in the second set held an early lead, 8-5, but Southside stormed back. The Lady Mavericks used a 6-1 run to take a 14-12 lead and didn't look back in the second frame. Another 6-0 stretch made it 20-14 Southside.

"Losing the first set, our mindset is just about winning the next three and making it happen," Pitts said. "It's so much pressure with the rivalry game. But I really feel like we played so well. It was a good game."

Northside (3-5 6A-West) kept the trend of leading early in the third set with a 7-3 edge. Southside tied the game at 10-10 then led 20-12 using a big swing in momentum during a 10-2 run.

Neihouse was a big part of the third-set victory scoring early and often to help the Lady Mavericks take a 2-1 edge after three sets.

"She was on her game and I was so impressed," Pitts said of Neihouse. "We try to establish the middle. She was a big part of that because she was scoring a lot right with me. She played so well."

The momentum finally carried over in the fourth and final set of the game for Southside. The Lady Mavericks jumped out to a 7-1 lead and later led 21-10 to help close out the Battle of Rogers Avenue.

"We had so much energy in the later sets," Pitts said. "We took it from set to set and wanted to finish it off. It was a really good feeling."

Northside was just the third team this season to take a set in conference play from Southside with nationally ranked Fayetteville and Bentonville being the others to do it. The Lady Mavericks are 21-5 in league play sets.

Southside now heads into the second half of conference play just behind Fayetteville, which has the program excited, Throneberry said.

"Being just one game behind a nationally ranked team in the standings just speaks a lot to these kids," Throneberry said. "They have bought into this program. They know what Southside volleyball is all about and the pride it has. This group is so sweet. We try to tell them they can be a little mean out there."

Fayetteville 3, Rogers Heritage 0

Brooke Rockwell hammered 17 kills and Regan Harp added eight to lead the Lady Purple Bulldogs to the 25-9, 25-11, 25-12 6A-West win.

Fayetteville improved to 21-1 overall and 8-0 in the league.

Shiloh Christian 3, Berryville 0

The Lady Saints improved to 7-0 in the 4A-Northwest with a 25-11, 25-10, 25-20 win over Berryville.

Ryan Russell led Shiloh Christian (12-3) with nine kills, while Jill Dudley. added eight and Rylee Kallesen six. Bella Bonanno contributed nine digs and six aces, while Savvy Williams added six aces, Reese Jones added 10 assists and five aces.

Springdale Har-Ber 3, Rogers 0

Korlynn Hall hammered 13 kills and added five solo blocks to lead the Lady Wildcats to a 25-21, 25-7, 25-20 win over Rogers.

Galatia Andrew added a team-high 15 digs and three aces for Har-Ber, while Ridglee Thompson dished out 18 assists.

Olyvia Hall led Rogers with four kills and 10 digs, while Madison Rhea added 13 digs and two aces. Sadie McConnell chipped in three aces.

Bentonville 3, Springdale 0

Tori Otter hammered 14 kills to lead Bentonville to a 25-13, 25-11, 25-15 win over Springdale.

Madi Hooper chipped in seven kills and Reagan Tunnell six for the Lady Tigers. Gloria Cranner dished out 20 assists, while Audrey Adair added 14 assists and three aces. Ella Aprea also pitched in 10 digs.

Greenwood 3, Alma 2

Greenwood earned a tough 18-25, 25-15, 25-9, 21-25, 18-16 win over Alma.