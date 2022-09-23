Second Taco Bell in Siloam Springs moves forward with Planning Commission approval

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The Planning Commission approved a significant development permit for a second Taco Bell restaurant in Siloam Springs during its Sept. 13 meeting.

The commissioners voted 6-0 to approve the permit with commissioner Tom Montgomery absent. The permit will go before the Board of Directors on Oct. 4.

If approved by the board, the new Taco Bell will be located at 4171 U.S. 412 East, next to the Jiffy Trip gas station, which is currently under construction.

According to Maegan Thomas with the city's Planning Division, staff is recommending approval with one condition: The applicant shall acquire a cross access easement to allow access between Lot 2 to Lot 1 of the Rosewood Curve Addition prior to building permit issuance.

A staff report prepared by Senior Planner Ben Rhoads and Thomas states there is no evidence that the proposed Taco Bell will cause any substantial burden to the present uses around the area.

Traffic will slightly increase on U.S. 412 but not to beyond the design capacity of the highway, the report states. The addition of new vehicles will not increase the safety risk, the report states.

The site also has the advantage of being somewhat deep, allowing for considerable stacking space for the drive-through customers, the report states.

In addition the drive-through has a separate entry/exit point with the shared drive leading into Jiffy Trip to the east, the report states.

During the meeting, Rhoads introduced Thomas to the Planning Commission saying that she will now conduct the presentations to the commission. Thomas, who began her tenure with Siloam Springs in August, previously worked for the city of Tontitown, Rhoads said.

The commission also approved and heard the following items:

• Significant development permit for the 1800 block of East Main Street.

• Rezoning development permit for the 800 block of U.S. 412 West.

• Revised final plat development permit for the 2200 block of North Carl Street.

• Final plat development permit for the 16000 block of Arkansas 43.

• Final plat development permit for the 2800 block of North Teresa Drive.

• Annexation/zoning development permit for 21733 Carousel Drive.

• Lot consolidation permit for the 900 block of East Harvard Street.

• Lot consolidation permit for 930 E. Jefferson St.

• Lot consolidation permit for the 100 block of South Oak Hill Street.

• Lot line adjustment permit for 111 and 123 S. Oak Hill St.

• Lot line adjustment for the 2300 block Lawlis Road.

• Lot split development permit for the 1800 block of Fisher Ford Road.

• Lot split development permit for 910 Raines Road.

• Lot split development permit for the 1600-1700 block of East U.S. 412. Parcel 03-00349-000.

• Lot split development permit for Lots 1 and 2 of the 900 block of West Benton Street.

• Lot split development permit for 3095 N. Mt. Olive St.

• Lot split development permit for 21733 Carousel Drive.