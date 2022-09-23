Police beat: Shots hit house; LR man arrested

Shots hit house; LR man arrested

Little Rock police arrested a man early Thursday who faces several felony charges after officers investigated gunfire directed at a victim's house, according to an arrest report.

Officers spoke with a woman around 7:45 a.m. who told them a man shot at her home on 51st Street. Police reported seeing several bullet holes in the house.

Henry Williams, 44, of Little Rock was arrested at his residence and charged with two counts of committing a terroristic act and one each of possession of a firearm by a certain person and first-degree terroristic threatening, all felonies.