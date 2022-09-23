BASKETBALL

Arkansas men to play Troy

The University of Arkansas men's basketball team will play Troy on Nov. 28 at Walton Arena in Fayetteville, according to Troy's schedule released Thursday, wholehogsports.com reported. The schedule announcement didn't include a tipoff time.

Arkansas has not announced its full non-conference schedule.

SOCCER

Arkansas picks up first conference win

The University of Arkansas notched its first SEC victory of the season with a 1-0 win over Auburn on Thursday at Razorback Field in Fayetteville.

Jessica De Filippo scored the Razorbacks' lone goal in the 54th minute off an assist by Anna Podojil and Ava Tankersley. The Razorbacks (5-2-1, 1-1-0 SEC) outshot the Tigers (4-2-4, 0-2-0) 21-6.

Goalkeeper Grace Barbara helped Arkansas to its fourth clean sheet of the season with 4 saves.

Peel scores late to give UALR women first Ohio Valley victory

The University of Arkansas-Little Rock's Bronte Peel scored off a Natalee Geren assist in the 86th minute Thursday night, helping the Trojans to a 2-1 win over Tennessee-Martin at the Coleman Complex in Little Rock.

Jessie Vaden scored 2:30 into the game to put UALR (4-4-2, 1-1-0 Ohio Valley Conference) ahead, but the Skyhawks outshot their Trojans 7-4 in the opening 45 minutes. Tennessee-Martin (2-5-2, 0-1-0) tied it on Brooke Kala's goal in the 14th minute.

Trojan goalkeeper Peyton Urban, who entered with four shutouts in six games, came off in the 49th minute with Paige Henry keeping the Skyhawks scoreless over the final 41-plus minutes.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

ASU women edge Marshall on Riley's 87th-minute winner

Emma Riley's goal with 3:55 to play proved decisive in the Arkansas State women's team 3-2 victory against Marshall on Thursday afternoon at A-State Soccer Park in Jonesboro. Both teams scored twice in the second half, with the Red Wolves answering a little more than a minute after the Herd tied it at 2-2 on Luiza Travassos' penalty kick.

Darby Stotts opened the scoring in the 12th minute, putting ASU (3-4-2, 1-1-0 Sun Belt Conference) up 1-0 with assists from Cooper Cowan and Sarah Strong. Bailey Fisher tied at 1-1 in the 57th minute for Marshall (1-6-2, 0-2-0), but Strong's second goal of the season at the 70-minute mark put ASU back in front, 2-1.

Olivia Luther played all 90 minutes in net for the Red Wolves, making two saves on four Herd shots on goal.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

VOLLEYBALL

Hogs drop SEC opener

Senior outside hitter Jill Gillen had 21 kills and 15 digs, while Hailey Dirrigl added 14 kills and hit a team-best .273, but it wasn't enough as the University of Arkansas (9-2, 0-1 SEC) fell to LSU 21-25, 25-18, 28-26, 21-25, 15-13 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge on Wednesday.

Taylor Head had 13 kills and 18 digs for the Razorbacks and Courtney Jackson added a match-high 20 digs. Tatum Shipes added seven of Arkansas' 18 blocks.

Sanaa Dotson had a team-high 20 kills and 12 digs to lead the Tigers (7-4, 1-0), while Paige Rlickinger added 15 kills and 17 digs. Josie Vondran had 19 digs and Ella Larkin had 17.

Arkansas will host Ole Miss at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Philander Smith sweeps Williams Baptist

Philander Smith's Jordan Johnson recorded a match-high 13 kills and Lela Collier picked up a match-high 19 digs to help the Panther to a victory over Williams Baptist in straight sets (25-23, 25-22, 25-8) on Thursday in Little Rock.

Molly Henson led the Lady Eagles with 10 kills, while Sydney Burgin tallied 10 assists. Burgin also led the team with 10 digs.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services