Denver Peacock, president of Little Rock’s Rotary Club 99, sits down with Rex Nelson on this week’s episode of the Southern Fried Podcast.

Peacock, founder of The Peacock Group, discusses upcoming programs and projects “Club 99” has on the schedule in the upcoming year and beyond. On top of the club’s ongoing education and civic engagement projects, Peacock has kicked off a fundraising effort to light the Broadway Bridge.

Rex Nelson (left) talks with Denver Peacock, president of Little Rock's Rotary Club 99, during the Sept. 21, 2022 recording of the Southern Fried Podcast. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Nick Popowitch)