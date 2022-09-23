TONIGHT'S OVERALL TOP 10 GAMES – By Sam Lane

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE AT NO. 1 BRYANT

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Hornet Stadium, Bryant

COACHES Fort Smith Northside: Felix Curry; Bryant: Buck James

RECORDS Fort Smith Northside 1-2; Bryant 2-0

NOTEWORTHY Bryant has won the past seven matchups against Fort Smith Northside. ... Bryant has won 43 straight games against in-state competition. Bryant beat Northside 42-10 in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs last season. ... Northside quarterback Dae'Marion Savoy has passed for 740 yards and six touchdowns. ... Bryant is allowing 13.5 points per game.

NO. 2 CONWAY AT LITTLE ROCK SOUTHWEST

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Gryphon Stadium, Mabelvale

COACHES Conway: Keith Fimple; Little Rock Southwest: Coach

RECORDS Conway 3-0; Little Rock Southwest 1-2 Daryl Patton

NOTEWORTHY Conway won the only meeting between these two 62-0 in 2021. ... Little Rock Southwest took its second-ever victory Sept. 9 against Rogers Heritage. ... Conway has won nine of its past 11 conference games, with both losses coming to Bryant. ... Conway quarterback Donovyn Omolo has passed for 931 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.

NO. 9 LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN AT NO. 3 PULASKI ACADEMY

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Joe B. Hatcher Stadium, Little Rock

COACHES Little Rock Christian: Eric Cohu; Pulaski Academy: Anthony Lucas

RECORDS Little Rock Christian 3-1; Pulaski Academy 3-0

NOTEWORTHY Pulaski Academy has won the past four meetings by an average of 40 points, including 63-21 in the 2019 Class 5A state title game. ... The Bruins have won 32 straight in-state games since2019. ... Pulaski Academy's Jaylin McKinney leads the state in receiving yards with 558. PA's Kel Busby and Little Rock Christian's Walker White are second and 12th, respectively, in passing yards. These schools account for the past eight Class 5A state championships.

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER AT NO. 4 BENTONVILLE

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Tiger Stadium, Bentonville

COACHES Springdale Har-Ber: Chris Wood; Bentonville: Jody Grant

RECORDS Springdale Har-Ber 0-3; Bentonville 2-1

NOTEWORTHY Bentonville has won the past five games with Springdale Har-Ber. ... Bentonville has scored the second-most points (121) in Class 7A. ... Har-Ber has allowed the most points (148) in 7A. ... Bentonville quarterback Carter Nye has thrown for 716 yards and 8 touchdowns in 3 games. Bentonville running back Josh Ficklin has rushed for 454 yards and nine touchdowns.

JONESBORO AT NO. 5 CABOT

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Panther Stadium, Cabot

COACHES Jonesboro: Randy Coleman; Cabot: Scott Reed

RECORDS Jonesboro 1-2; Cabot 2-1

NOTEWORTHY This is the first time since 2015 that these two will play as conference foes. ... Cabot has won eight of the past 10 meetings. ... Both of Jonesboro's losses have come by seven points or less. ... Cabot running back Evion Jimmerson is averaging more than 100 yards rushing per game. He rushed for 53 yards on nine carries in a 47-27 Cabot win last season.

BENTONVILLE WEST AT NO. 6 FAYETTEVILLE

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Harmon Field, Fayetteville

COACHES Bentonville West: Bryan Pratt; Fayetteville: Casey Dick

RECORDS Bentonville West 2-1; Fayetteville 2-1

NOTEWORTHY Bentonville West leads the all-time series 3-2. ... Bentonville West's 13.7 points allowed per game is the second-best mark in Class 7A. ... Wolverines quarterback Jake Casey passed for 435 yards in their two wins. ... Fayetteville quarterback Drake Lindsey and receiver Kaylon Morris have connected for 510 yards and four touchdowns.

SILOAM SPRINGS AT NO. 7 LAKE HAMILTON

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Wolf Stadium, Pearcy

COACHES Siloam Springs: Brandon Craig; Lake Hamilton: Tommy Gilleran

RECORDS Siloam Springs 0-4; Lake Hamilton 4-0

NOTEWORTHY Lake Hamilton has beaten Siloam Springs in each of the past three meetings. ... Lake Hamilton is the only team in Class 6A to reach 4-0 thus far. ... Siloam Springs is one of two 0-4 teams in 6A. ... Lake Hamilton's running back trio of Justin Crutchmer, Izic Clenney and Kendrick Martin have combined for 849 yards and 11 touchdowns.

VAN BUREN AT NO. 10 GREENWOOD

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Bulldog Stadium, Greenwood

COACHES Van Buren: Moe Henry; Greenwood: Chris Young

RECORDS Van Buren 1-2; Greenwood 3-1

NOTEWORTHY Greenwood Coach Chris Young is 2-0 against Van Buren. ... Greenwood quarterback Hunter Houston has passed for 915 yards this season. ... Greenwood wide receiver Grant Karnes' 447 yards are good for fourth statewide. ... Van Buren wide receiver Chi Henry returned from injury last week and caught five passes for 81 yards and a touchdown.

NOTE No. 8 Little Rock Parkview played Hot Springs on Thursday night.