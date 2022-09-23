Watson Chapel schools receive another threat via prank text, Pine Bluff police say

Watson Chapel secondary schools received a threatening text message on Friday that stated a bomb would explode on campus, one week after a 911 text falsely claimed someone was running around the junior high school and shooting a gun.

Pine Bluff Police Lt. David DeFoor said authorities ruled the bomb threat another prank for the area between Sulphur Springs and Camden roads, where the junior and senior high schools are located next to each other. School officials, he said, received the bomb threat at about 2:20 p.m. and sent the campuses into lockdown. School was released just before 3 p.m.

"It's our understanding it's the same person who sent the prank text last week," DeFoor said. "MECA [Metropolitan Emergency Communication Association] confirmed that the text was sent from the same number as last week."

Police have not identified a suspect in the prank texts.

The suspect texted on Friday that a bomb would go off at "Chapel High School," DeFoor said. He added, however, that the threat could also have referred to the junior high campus because it's in the same location.