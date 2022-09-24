4A-7

ARKADELPHIA 49, NASHVILLE 12

NASHVILLE – Arkadelphia (4-0, 1-0 4A-7) used a 27-0 second half run to pull away in its conference opener.

Donovan Whitten completed 15 of 22 passes for 301 yards and 2 touchdowns and added 58 yards rushing and 1 score for the Badgers, who led 22-12 at halftime. LaTonnieo Hughes had a kickoff return for a score and caught a pair of touchdown passes while Kyle Reed rushed 11 times for 60 yards and 3 scores for Arkadelphia. Carter Babb led the Badgers in receptions with 7 for 61 yards.

Sloan Perrin led Nashville (3-2, 0-1) with 103 yards passing and 71 yards rushing. Tre Hopkins rushed 23 times for 78 yards and 2 touchdowns for the Scrappers.