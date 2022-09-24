Sections
ASHDOWN 49, WALDRON 0

Today at 2:38 a.m.

4A-7

ASHDOWN 49, WALDRON 0

ASHDOWN – A 29-point first quarter was more than enough to keep Ashdown (5-0, 1-0 4A-7) perfect.

Jonathan McElroy accounted for four touchdowns (2 passing, 2 rushing) to power the Panthers, who ran out to a 43-0 lead after two quarters. Jayden Fricks had a pair of scores, including a 5-yard run in the opening quarter that began Ashdown's onslaught.

Darnell Williams and Thomas Calloway added scoring runs while Kaiden Winfrey hauled in one of McElroy's two touchdown passes.

ASHDOWN 49, WALDRON 0

