4A-7

ASHDOWN 49, WALDRON 0

ASHDOWN – A 29-point first quarter was more than enough to keep Ashdown (5-0, 1-0 4A-7) perfect.

Jonathan McElroy accounted for four touchdowns (2 passing, 2 rushing) to power the Panthers, who ran out to a 43-0 lead after two quarters. Jayden Fricks had a pair of scores, including a 5-yard run in the opening quarter that began Ashdown's onslaught.

Darnell Williams and Thomas Calloway added scoring runs while Kaiden Winfrey hauled in one of McElroy's two touchdown passes.