Back home again, Bryant rolls





BRYANT -- Top-ranked Bryant didn't have to leave the county for a change Friday night, but as dominant as the Hornets were against Fort Smith Northside, it may not have mattered where they played.

Jordan Walker threw three touchdown passes in the first half as Bryant opened up 7A-Central Conference play with a 41-10 victory over the Grizzlies at Hornet Stadium.

The win was the 45th in a row against in-state opponents for Bryant (3-0, 1-0), which was hosting a home game for the first time this season after playing away from Saline County in its previous three contests -- not to mention traveling to Shreveport to play Denton (Texas) Ryan in a matchup that was subsequently canceled because of the weather. It was also the Hornets' 22nd consecutive conference victory and eighth in a row over Northside.

"It felt good to play at home," Bryant Coach Buck James said. "It's good to get in a routine of playing a home game, and I thought we had a really good crowd. Now I don't think we played great, but I do believe we played hard.

"I do think we can play cleaner, but in this conference ... shoot, a win is a win."

Walker finished 13-of-17 passing for 170 yards and carried 6 times for 57 yards for Bryant, which belted out to a 35-3 halftime lead before coasting in the second half. Four running backs finished with at least 19 yards rushing while six players recorded at least one catch as the four-time defending Class 7A champions racked up nearly 380 yards of offense.

The Hornets scored touchdowns on all five of their first-half possessions, while their defense kept constant pressure on Northside quarterback Pum Savoy. Although the elusive senior did managed to escape some of the heat Bryant threw at him, never once did the Hornets allow him to get comfortable in or outside the pocket.

"That's a very athletic Northside team we just played," said James, whose Hornets sacked Savoy five times. "I thought we could've stayed in the passing lanes a little bit better, and our ends probably got up the field too much. But [Savoy] is a big strong kid. We'd make contact a lot of times, and he ran right through it."

Four players recorded sacks for the Hornets, with Jaylon Russ registered two. Bryant also notched 11 tackles behind the line of scrimmage, which all but nullified what the Grizzlies tried to do on the ground.

Savoy was 10 of 20 for 143 yards and ran 22 times for 18 yards for Northside (1-3, 0-1), which has lost its past three games.

After forcing the Grizzlies to punt on their first series, Bryant marched 57 yards in nine plays, with James Martin finishing it off with a 3-yard score with 6:14 left in the first quarter.

Northside put together its best series of the first half on its next possession. Savoy drove the Grizzlies 68 yards to get a 31-yard field goal from Saul Rodriguez.

But from there, it was all Bryant.

Walker connected with Jordan Knox for a 9-yard touchdown the next time the Hornets had the ball, and Martin followed with a 2-yard score to put them up 21-3.

Things were going so well for Bryant that on its fourth touchdown, Walker rifled a 33-yard pass on fourth down that ricocheted off the hands of wide receiver Donald Miller and right into the arms of Daniel Anderson with 5:33 to go in the second quarter.

Not long after that, the same thing happened defensively for the Hornets when a deep pass from Savoy sailed through a Bryant player's fingers and into the gloves of defensive back Ethan Primus. Nine plays later, Walker hit Mytorian Singleton along the right sidelines for a 17-yard touchdown to give the Hornets their 32-point cushion.

"I think Jordan is getting more confident," James said. "He's cleaned it up a lot, too. He made some big plays and did a good job when it came to running the football versus throwing it. You know, he had been throwing when he probably should've ran it.

"But he made really good decisions [Friday], and from my view, he played a really clean game."

Bryant had its scoring streak end early in the second half when Northside forced a punt for the first time. But the Hornets eventually picked up their sixth touchdown when Chris Gannaway sprinted in from 8 yards out with 1:40 remaining in the third quarter.

Savoy later gave Northside its first touchdown when he bulldozed his way in for a 12-yard score with 11:20 left.

"I'll take this one," James said. "I don't think we tackled very good, and we had too many pre-snap penalties. I bet you we had 10 to 15 penalties on the night, and that kind of stuff is going to get us beat. So we've got to fix that."

The Hornets were flagged 13 times for 100 yards, compared to 3 penalties for 25 yards for the Grizzlies.









