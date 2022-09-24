Benton’s big burst trips up El Dorado

BENTON -- It was a slow burn at first, then the scoreboard at Everett Field lit up Friday night. But things remained competitive in a back-and-forth first half.

Until the final minute, that is.

Benton broke things open in a matter of two plays, blocking a punt inside the El Dorado red zone before finding the end zone on an 18-yard double pass from wideout Maddox Davis to quarterback Jack Woolbright -- igniting a 29-7 outburst as the host Panthers routed the Wildcats 56-28 in a 6A-East matchup.

It was a balanced effort by Benton that featured six players scoring touchdowns and a defense that limited reigning state champion El Dorado to 156 second-half yards while forcing two turnovers.

"As soon as [our] defense was getting [the] offense on the field and making their defense get on the field over and over again, you could tell they had no gas in the tank," Woolbright said. "They just could not move with us at all."

Benton (2-2, 2-1 6A-East) was coming off a relatively surprising loss to Little Rock Catholic, and although Coach Brad Harris said he didn't think his team had underestimated the Rockets, he knew there was more in the tank.

"Our guys played with a lot more energy, a lot more effort [tonight]," Harris said. "Last week, we just couldn't get off the field. ... Everyone chipped in tonight, and it just wasn't one guy. Just a really good overall team effort."

But the Panthers did have to respond early. After going up 13-7 -- thanks to a rushing score by Arkansas commit Braylen Russell and two of Lucas Wilbur's three field goals -- the Wildcats grabbed a 14-13 lead on De'Andra Burns' 95-yard kickoff return.

Benton answered with two runs from Chris Barnard, needing only two plays to go back ahead 20-13, but El Dorado (1-3, 1-2) countered once more.

This time, it was Burns connecting with quarterback Kolin Parker on a 70-yard bomb as the Wildcats' star wide receiver outjumped a Panthers defensive back and raced untouched to the end zone to make it 21-20.

Burns, an Arkansas State verbal commit, finished with 12 receptions for 196 yards and 3 total touchdowns.

"We weren't supposed to kick it to him on the kickoff return and ... it's just a mistake," Harris said of Burns. "He's a heck of a player. I haven't seen everybody, but he's probably one of the best receivers in the conference."

Down 34-21 at halftime following a Drake Womack receiving touchdown and Benton's trick play in the final minutes of the second quarter, El Dorado had few answers to claw back into things. The Wildcats turned the ball over on each of their first two drives of the second half, then followed their lone second-half score with a punt and a safety on a snap that sailed over the punter's head and out the back of their own end zone.

Benton, on the other hand, continued to pour it on, totaling 441 yards.

The Panthers put a bow on things midway through the fourth quarter when Woolbright wove his way through El Dorado's defense, converting a fourth-and-3 and then picking up 36 more yards to push Benton's lead to 51-28.

"They did a good job of keeping us in front and limiting explosive plays in the second half," Wildcats Coach Steven Jones said. "Benton just outplayed us."