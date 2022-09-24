BEST OF THE WEB

Here are some selected comments from the message boards at WholeHogSports.com:

What Arkansas fans expect from Texas A&M’s offense.

eaglehog5: Could be just the thing a struggling secondary needs. Their passing game looked a little better with Max Johnson last week. He’s a decent QB with SEC experience, but he does not strike me as the kind of guy who can put a team on his back and carry them. What’s more, the Aggies have had some protection issues. It would seem that at least on paper, this is a pretty good matchup for our Defense.

LDhog: From the brief looks I’ve had at their offense their O-line didn’t look in sync to me.

armyhog: I don’t think Johnson has the accuracy to blow the Hogs away passing. He couldn’t earn the starting nod at LSU or Texas A&M. The Aggie O-line hasn’t been great and it will come down to tackling on short passes to stop them, along with stopping the run.

danny: I cannot imagine that A&M has a worse offense, after three weeks, than we faced against any of our first three opponents. I sure hope we’re better now.

armyhog: Our pass defense will improve with Myles Slusher on the field.

eaglehog5: Well they did only score 14 points on a defense that has given up 28 and 63 in their other two games. And they only put up 17 vs. Miami. With Slush back, I like our chances.

Missouri State turned in an impressive performance in its 38-27 loss to Arkansas.

eaglehog5: Certainly an impressive performance by the visitors from Springfield. Gotta think playing before a huge and hostile environment will help them in the playoffs. The crowd noise in Brookings or Bozeman or Missoula won’t seem quite as intimidating now. Could still be a problem in Fargo, under that noise-trapping roof. I wish them well. Someone has to be FCS National champs. Might as well be them.

MattJones: I bet they would welcome Saturday’s weather if they are sent to Brookings or Missoula in December.

eurohog: Who cares? They’re a decent regional school whose fans hold a grudge against us, jealousy of our success, and harbor an inferiority complex. I give them no quarter and no validation that they can use in recruiting.

MattJones: The next few weeks should tell us some about how well Missouri State will compete nationally in the FCS. The Bears host No. 2 South Dakota State this weekend, then go to North Dakota, which is the team that eliminated them in the playoffs in the spring of 2021. On Oct. 8, they host Southern Illinois, which just upset Northwestern in Evanston but has lost both FCS games it has played. Interesting side note: SIU’s defensive coordinator is Jason Petrino, Bobby’s cousin.

poochpunt: I would like to see Missouri State win it all.

What does the close game against an FCS opponent mean?

coloradohog: I thought our defense was poor, but not this poor! Somebody better figure out how to play on the back end. Just bad, but I had much rather have a bad win than a loss, and they were looking at a big L. … We knew Bobby would be able to move the ball on this poor defense, but not like that. The rest of the SEC is rubbing their hands together.

Danny: Very glad we won because I don’t think we’re as bad as we looked. In advance, who would have thought the Hogs would have three turnovers to Mo. State’s zero? Simply, our offense needs to win our games.

stillgreghog: I thought our biggest problem was very poor tackling. Not the only problem (the back side passes for big yards after catch drove me crazy) but man, if we tackle just the same as we did the first two weeks, it makes a huge difference. I have a hard time believing that MS’s backs a receivers were actually better runners than SC or Cinicy.

holdenhogfield: I expected BP to score some, so I put money on them with 28 points. I never ever ever expected our offense to suck that much. Three turnovers to zero? O-line cannot block for A gap runs? And our offensive coordinator never ever realized that. Part of me is really frustrated with our coaches and our players. Part of me realizes that a mark of good teams is to win despite not playing well. Certainly our coaches have a lot to work with heading to the Gaggie game. Beautiful nights in Fayetteville, i cannot remember a better crowd for a small division team, in my life. If the team had played as well as the crowd, we would have won 63-17 or so.

poochpunt: Gotta give Missouri State credit. Their QB is a good one. They had receivers running in all directions. Our tackling was poor, but a lot of that had to do with Missouri State’s skills at wide receiver.

youdaman: Tackling was atrocious for most of the game. I actually thought the coverage was good most of the night. We’re getting some interference calls that are not going our way and they very easily could. Petrino offense is always challenging because they make you cover sideline to sideline which puts you in a lot of one-on-one plays and we simply tackle so bad that we let them gain a lot extra yards. This defense grew up in the fourth quarter though, and they refused to lose this ball game! We will have to be a lot better tacklers next week because A&M has some ball players that are really fast and hard to tackle.

lovemyhawgsforever: Petrino game planned very well. Probably been preparing since last spring. Gotta get Slush back to stabilize the secondary.

Dejai9: The biggest negative of this game for me is that our reserves didn’t get any playing time. Of course i thought we would’ve put them away, but knew Coach Petrino wanted to prove a point and would have a great offensive game plan.On KJ Jefferson’s fumble, i thought there was a fase mask penalty right before he fumbled that the refs missed. That could’ve changed everything. At the end of the day, we won a hard fought game that just a couple of years ago our guys may have given up when it was 0-17. Proud of the growth, we have to get better.

oklahawg: Missed tackles plus YAC were the most game problem. Handed away 10-14 points with fumbles. No telling what the bobbled pass to Knox (intercepted) would produce, but at least a punt flips the field. Score 14 more and its a totally different game. We gave up yards, but we also eliminated a pesky run game and a mobile QB. Lots of QB pressure the last third of the game, leading to big sack numbers. Fans have to learn to look at stats like “passing yards” in context.

Fans predict the score of Saturday’s Southwest Classic game between Arkansas and Texas A&M.

pavlovhog1: With 5 seconds to go, it’s 0-0 with the Aggies first and 10 on their own 2 yard line. At that time, a drunk-as-Cooter-Brown Jerry Jones gets up and falls against the plexiglass in his box. Jimbo turns around and says “what’s that grunt?” Aggie coaches hear “lets punt.” A stunned Max Johnson backs up to his end line only for the center to snap the ball over his head. Hogs win 2-0. At the press conference, Jimbo says “I said grunt not punt.” All the Aggie coaches say, “Well, we’re all just grunts around here.” A grinning, glassy-eyed Jerruh says, “I called that grunt brother.” Sam says, “Put Blind Boy Grunt on that dam jukebox!”

georgiahawg: Cam Little field goal in OT wins it 27-24.

stillgreghog: Heart says: Hogs 31, Aggies 21. Head says: Aggies 27, Hogs 21. They have more talent. I don’t think that is debatable. We have a better coach, IMO. Better Johnnys and Joes beat better X’s and O’s usually.

twobitboar: I wish I had a good feel for this game but I don’t. Could go either way. I guess that’s being a master of the obvious.

superhawgfan: I think it will be a close game. Hard for me to think we can beat them two years in a row especially with a possible game day in Fayetteville on the horizon. Hogs prove me wrong, win 31-24.

youdaman: Hogs 27-20. They have a very athletic group that will be the hardest defensive line to stay in front of… Briles will have have to come up with a great game plan to move the ball consistently against them.

white25: Ark rallies from behind. UA 29, TAMU 26.

jimbeau77: Gonna be interesting to see aTm’s sluggish offense against our beaten up secondary. Plus KJ & crew against the best defense we faced yet.17-13, Hogs.

Bballhawg: Better QB, better coach and smarter fans equal Hogs 27, Team for Sale 24.