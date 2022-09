4A-3

BLYTHEVILLE 38, HARRISBURG 0

HARRISBURG -- Blytheville (2-1, 1-0) shut down Harrisburg (2-2, 0-1) in its 4A-3 Conference opener.

The Chickasaws led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter and extended their lead to 38-0 by halftime.

Ladarrius Reed had a 24-yard touchdown run in the second quarter for Blytheville.