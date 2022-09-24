Bomb threat shuts WC schools

Watson Chapel secondary schools Friday received a text threatening that a bomb would explode on campus, one week after a 911 text falsely claimed someone was running around the junior high school and shooting a gun.

Students were evacuated to points across campus and they were released from classes early.

Pine Bluff Police Lt. David DeFoor said authorities ruled the bomb threat another prank to the area between Sulphur Springs and Camden roads, where the junior and senior high schools are next to each other. School officials, he said, received the bomb threat about 2:20 p.m. and sent the campuses into lockdown. School was released just before 3 p.m.

"It's our understanding it's the same person who sent the prank text last week," DeFoor said. "MECA [Metropolitan Emergency Communication Association] confirmed that the text was sent from the same number as last week."

Police have not identified a suspect, however, in the prank texts.

The suspect texted Friday that a bomb would go off at "Chapel High School," DeFoor said. He added, however, that the threat could have also referred to the junior high campus because it's in the same location.

Traffic was held up for more than an hour on Highway 79 South in front of the school. State trooper cars blocked the highway. At one point, a teacher told drivers to make a U-turn and take a side street. When people asked her what was occurring, she explained there had been a bomb threat and said, "Pray for us."

"It's horrible," said one driver in a red truck who did not want to be identified. "There's a lot of crazy, sick people out there and kids shouldn't have to live like this."

Tom Wilson, Watson Chapel School District superintendent, said the school went into "code black" mode because of a phone call.

"A bomb threat was then received," Wilson wrote in a text. "Then a bomb threat was sent in and code green was given. Students evacuated and now they are being released. Buses running! No injuries."

The Watson Chapel Wildcats home football game against Robinson was still scheduled as planned, according to Coach Maurice Moody.