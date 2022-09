7A-CENTRAL

Cabot 37, Jonesboro 6

CABOT -- Four different players scored touchdowns for Cabot in a win over Jonesboro.

The Panthers (3-1, 1-0 7A-Central) did most of their damage from inside the Hurricane's 10-yard line. Quarterback Abe Owen scored from two yards out and running back Evion Jimmerson scored from five yards out.

Keegan Vest and Owen Horne scored rushing touchdowns from three yards and one yard, respectively.

The Cabot defense forced a safety and a Jonesboro interception.