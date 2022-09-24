CAC survives Hall in battle of winless teams

Two winless high school football teams looked like winners for 48 minutes.

The Central Arkansas Christian Mustangs walked from Little Rock's Scott Field on Friday night with a 21-19 victory over the Little Rock Hall Warriors, but their 4A-4 Conference win was hard earned and in jeopardy to the end.

"Hall never quit," CAC Coach Tommy Shoemaker said. "Both teams made a lot of mistakes, but this was big for us."

CAC (1-4, 1-2) took a 21-12 lead sophomore Jake Wooten's 1-yard touchdown run with 2:52 left in the game.

Seemingly unfazed, Hall (0-4, 0-3) responded on the fifth play of its following drive with a 57-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Jakorei Carter to sophomore receiver Cam Marable that cut CAC's lead to 21-19 with 55.7 seconds left.

Sophomore kicker Sergio Luna's subsequent onside-kick attempt was fielded by CAC sophomore Lincoln Kein to complete the contest.

"We just couldn't take advantage of our opportunities," Hall Coach Jim Withrow said.

Hall controlled much of the second half. Still, it was stopped or stopped itself from potential go-ahead scores throughout.

Hall had 1st-and-10 at the CAC 18 on the second half's opening drive but turned the ball over on downs, and CAC's halftime lead of 14-12 remained intact.

Hall was at 1st-and-10 at the CAC 34 on its next possession, but Marable fumbled away a 23-yard reception at the CAC 11.

Two plays later, junior defensive lineman Terrance Bobo intercepted a pass and returned it to within one foot of the CAC end zone. After a low snap led to 4-yard loss, it was followed by a 1-yard run, a procedure penalty, and an incomplete pass. Luna's 25-yard field goal attempt was blocked.

"We were so close," Withrow said.

CAC answered with a 10-play, 87-yard drive completed by Wooten's touchdown, and it held a two-score lead late in the fourth quarter.

When the game ended, as Hall exited its sideline to greet the winners at mid-field, Withrow addressed his team.

"They played hard," he said. "We played hard. We didn't make enough plays."

They made a few, including Marable's 96-yard interception return that gave Hall a 12-7 lead with 6:20 left in the fourth quarter.

"If Cam isn't named a super sophomore, then there shouldn't be super sophomores," Withrow said.

CAC sophomore quarterback Grayson Wilson completed 8 of 15 passes for 148 yards and 2 touchdowns. He rushed for 54 yards on nine carries. CAC freshman running back Jacob Henry led all rushers with 97 yards on 15 carries.

"We're a very young team," Shoemaker said."Hopefully we can build on this."