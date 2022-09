3A-6

CAMDEN HARMONY GROVE 24, DREW CENTRAL 6

MONTICELLO -- Caleb Johnson rushed for two touchdowns to lead Camden Harmony Grove (3-2, 1-0 3A-6) past Drew Central (3-2, 0-1).

Tyler McCann put Harmony Grove on the board in the first quarter with a field goal, and Landon Garrett followed with a rushing touchdown to make it 10-0.

Johnson ran for a touchdown in the third quarter and had another scoring run in the fourth quarter.