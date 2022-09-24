



DEAR CAR TALK: My husband is a passive driver, and I think it is dangerous.

It might be his right of way, but he waits to see what all the other people are doing. It confuses them. I'm afraid it will cause a wreck.

What do you think? — Mrs. S.

DEAR READER: I agree, Mrs. S.

There's a difference between being polite and being unpredictable.

Safe driving is based on predictability. For instance, when I'm driving along a road, and a person is waiting to pull out, I know I have the right of way. So, I can predict that the person will stay put until I pass.

If I decide to be super polite and stop to let the person pull out, well, the person behind me is predicting that I'll keep driving. And, if I make that stop unexpectedly, he may smash right into my "I'd Rather Be Watching The Great British Bake Off" bumper sticker.

So, unpredictability — whether it's due to excessive politeness, or indecision — can cause wrecks.

If your hubby is passive, that could indicate that he's having trouble processing everything that's going on. Driving involves complex calculations of where and how fast moving objects are going and what they'll do next.

It's not unusual for people, as they get older, to lose some processing speed. And if he's waiting to see what everybody else does, it may be that intersections and complex maneuvers are more of a challenge for him now.

And, if you simply tell him to be more aggressive, he might be even more likely to cause a wreck.

Rather than accuse him of being a doddering moron (the traditional marital approach) and making him feel inadequate and defensive, ask if you can talk to him about a change you've noticed.

Explain that it seems to you that his calculations on the road are getting a little slower, that you've noticed other drivers acting confused, and that he seems a bit less confident in these situations. Say you're worried about his safety and yours. Suggest that you two do some brainstorming about what you might do.

Maybe that means that you do more of the driving, Mrs. S., or that you avoid busy areas at busy times. Or, longer term, maybe you think about living in a community where driving isn't essential, like a cruise ship!

■ ■ ■

DEAR CAR TALK: My 2020 Chevy Silverado has a selectable four-wheel-drive system. There are four options: "Auto," "2WD High," "4WD High," and "4WD Low."

The dealer says the 4WD High and Low are only to be used when it's slick out. But, I see some people on internet forums who say it should be used no matter the conditions.

Sometimes, I do put it in "4WD High" and forget to switch back. Then I discover I've been driving in that mode for several days. So, once and for all, is it OK to drive in that mode all the time? — Mark

DEAR READER: No. But it's confusing. And, as with most things, the internet — with its opinions from the full range of the human intelligence spectrum — tends to make it more confusing.

Here's the answer: You can use either "2WD" or "Auto" all the time. If you don't have any need for extra traction, using "2WD" may save a tiny bit of money on fuel and possibly some wear and tear on the four-wheel-drive components.

"Auto" in your truck operates in two-wheel drive by default. And, when it senses a loss of traction, it automatically adds power to the other wheels. So, "Auto" is safe to use all the time, and that would be my default mode.

"4WD Low" and "4WD High" are not safe to use on dry roads. They're only for while you're actually driving on slippery terrain. Those two modes lock your center differential to give you maximum traction for when you're stuck or in snow, sand or mud.

The problem is that when the center differential is locked, the wheels aren't able to turn at different speeds.

When is that important? When you're turning. When you take a turn, each wheel actually spins at a different speed. The inside wheels don't travel as far as the outside wheels on a turn, so they more slowly.

If they're forced to turn at the same speed, one of them has to drag or scrub along the pavement, leading to unsafe handling and possibly flipping over.

Of course, that doesn't matter if you're in sand or snow, because the wheels can slide. But, if you're in "4WD" at highway speed on a dry road and take a curve, you could very well be in trouble.

So, if you have no need for extra traction, use two-wheel drive. If you sometimes need the extra traction, or just never want to think about this topic again, use "Auto." And save the other two modes for the next great olive oil spill.

Ray Magliozzi dispenses advice about cars in Car Talk every Saturday. Email him by visiting cartalk.com



