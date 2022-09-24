2A-4

CARLISLE 42, BEARDEN 0

BEARDEN -- Jason Sullivan ran for four touchdowns to lead Carlisle (4-0, 1-0 2A-4) over Bearden (0-4, 0-1).

Sullivan struck in the first quarter for Carlisle with a 7-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead.

Sullivan kept the pressure on the second quarter with touchdown runs of 37 and 11 yards. Kaleb Elliott contributed a 1-yard touchdown run. Sullivan also ran 37 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter.

Lawson Petrus scored Carlisle's final touchdown in the fourth quarter with a 1-yard scoring pass to Gabe Boyle.