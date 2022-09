PEA RIDGE -- The Pea Ridge Band Boosters will host a Chicken in the Ditch fundraiser beginning at 10 a.m. Oct. 1 on the corner of Weston Street and West Pickens Road.

Chicken will be available until its all sold. Prices are $5 for a chicken half and $10 for a chicken half, chips, drink and a cookie. The chicken is cooked with the McKinney family sauce.

All proceeds support the Pea Ridge Band.