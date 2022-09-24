Church notes: Preparedness Fair today at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., hosts Sunday service at 10 a.m.

Visit bvcc.net for video sermons to stay connected from home.

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., offers Sunday morning services at 8:30 a.m. for the traditional and at 10:45 a.m. for the blended service. Sunday School for all age children is in the lower level at 9:45 a.m., and the Adult Bible Class is also at 9:45 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

Christianity 101 is a Bible class led by Pastor Hass in the Library at 9:45 a.m. This is an opportunity to understand how BVLC operates and learn about Luther's Small Catechism. Nine new members were welcomed into the church last Sunday.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday afternoon on radio station KURM-AM (790) and KURM-FM (100.3).

On Sept. 25 at 4:30 p.m., there will be a Congregational Potluck and Talent Show. You are invited.

GriefShare is offered on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. in the Library. This is a support group for those who have lost a loved one.

The SonDay Riders will meet at 2 p.m. Sept. 25 at 2:00 p.m. in the front church parking lot. All two-, three- and four-wheel riders are welcome for a fun day of riding.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open on the first four Fridays in September from 10 a.m. until noon.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Bentonville, 1101 McCollum Drive, will host the 17th annual Northwest Arkansas Emergency Preparedness Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today on the church grounds.

Information: facebook.com/nwapreparednessfair or nwapreparednessfair.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., welcomes Dr. Eric Barreto as the guest preacher on Oct. 2. He will also give presentations open to the public at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 2 and at 7 p.m. Oct. 3 on the theme of "Believing and Belonging: God and Neighbor Today." Both talks are in the church sanctuary and will be livestreamed as well.

Fall activities with new connections on Sundays for all ages have begun. A new Bible study for adults meets at 9 a.m., and a new season has begun for ministry with children at 11:30 a.m. and youth at 4 p.m.

The FPC Food Pantry is open on Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. to Benton County residents.

Information: fpcbentonville.org.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., is a warm and welcoming faith community which seeks to reach out to provide God's love to our neighbors, near and far. In-person service is at 10 a.m. Sunday. Visit our new website at PCBV.org and select VISITORS under the ABOUT tab. Listen to "Death, Dying, and Funeral Planning Part 2" of our new podcast "Listening Matters" under the Good News tab.

The men of PCBV will host a blood drive on Sept. 26 for the Community Blood Source of Missouri. The Bloodmobile will be in the church parking lot from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Church members can sign up at the table in Connector Hallway. Community members should call the church office to make an appointment to donate blood.

PCBV's Church Treasures Sale is Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Furniture, appliances, tools, electronics, vintage dishes and glassware, decorative items, lawn ornaments, child care equipment, an outdoor playset and household items are just some of the treasures available. Cash only. Questions? Call the church office.

Information: 855-2390, pcbv.org.

Washington County

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, awaits the arrival of their recently selected pastor, the Rev. Dr. Susan Arnold, She will preach her first sermon for the church on Oct. 9.

The Session will meet at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 26 in the Rail Room.

The Rev. Moises Chan is First Presbyterian's parish associate and Director of Ministerio a la Vecindad, a partnership for Hispanic ministry with the Presbytery of Arkansas. Hispanic GED Classes, underwritten by Crowder College, have resumed from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in the Rail Room.

If you are experiencing a difficult time -- emotionally, spiritually, or relationally -- you don't have to suffer alone. Our Stephen Ministers are trained caregivers, ready to listen, care for and encourage you, pray with and for you, and provide one-to-one Christian care to help you through whatever it is you are facing. Contact the church office or visit the church website for more information.

Each Friday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the Narthex, First Presbyterian Church has Samaritan Fridays. This is an outreach program sponsored by the church which provides help for those in need in our community.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, 695 E. Calvin St., hosts Sunday services at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. The early service is outside, weather permitting, and the 11 a.m. service is in Fellowship Hall and livestreamed on YouTube. A nursery is available 8:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. in Upper Knox. At the 4 p.m. service on the third Sunday of each month, a nursery is also provided.

All Sunday School classes begin at 9:30 a.m.

The "Stronger Marriages" group begins on Sept. 30 and will meet on the last Friday of each month, with childcare provided. Gather at 5:45 p.m. for snacks, begin at 6 p.m. to share joys/concerns, discuss a Bible verse, and more. In "couple time," partners can share what they've learned that can be incorporated into their relationship. Couples can then go to a restaurant of their choice for a "dinner date" and will pick up children by 8:30 p.m.

Information: 442-4411, fupcfay.org, facebook.com/fupcfay.org.

Minyan on the Hill in Fayetteville, a traditional Jewish prayer group, hosts its first ever High Holiday services:

Sept. 25 -- Erev Rosh Hashanah, 7 p.m.

Sept. 26 -- Rosh Hashanah First Day morning service, 8:30 a.m., and evening service, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 -- Rosh Hashanah Second Day morning service, 8:30 a.m.

Oct. 4 -- Kol Nidre, 6:45 p.m. Yom Kippur Services will continue most of the day, with a break from 2 to 3 p.m. Havdalah and Break-the-Fast, 7:32 p.m.

All services will be held in the Music Room of First United Presbyterian Church, 695 E. Calvin St.

Information: Email Jacob Adler at jadler0404@gmail.com.

