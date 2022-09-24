Marriage Licenses

Steven Archer, 22, and Miranda Wortham, 23, both of Cabot.

Cody Mayes, 32, and Rikicia Bratton, 34, both of Little Rock.

Kurt Crowley, 25, of Nashville, Tenn., and Abigail Vanderford, 24, of Little Rock.

Steven Stinnett, 49, and Christi Beard, 50, both of Cabot.

Samuel Jackson, 28, and Whitney Jenkins, 27, both of North Little Rock.

Marlin Tillman, 51, and Lashonda Brown, 46, both of Conway.

Fares Mashal, 27, and Dina Ali, 27, both of Little Rock.

Luis Rojas Vazquez, 23, and Lorena Ortiz, 22, both of Little Rock.

Tony Dougherty, 55, and Melissa Dunn, 60, both of Woodward, Okla.

Braylon Adams, 27, and Fatima Ramirez, 25, both of Little Rock.

Max Gilbert, 74, and Sharon Martin, 72, both of Jacksonville.

Andrew Tudor, 32, and Alissa Confair, 28, both of Maumelle.

George Shavers, 28, and Morghen Coleman, 26, both of Little Rock.

Emily Walker, 26, and Clayton Huggs, 28, both of Benton.

Divorces

FILED

22-3385 Patricia Pelkey v. Robert Pelkey.

22-3386 Vincent Trezevant, Jr. v. Kieonta Woodley.

22-3387 Bobby McCain Gatewood v. Jairus McCain Gatewood.

22-3393 Carol Wilson Golden v. Lawrence Golden.

22-3394 Lucy Finnsmith v. Claire Belmontes.

22-3397 Julia Curcio v. Jesse Curcio.

22-3401 Cheryl Thompson v. Kevin Thompson.

22-3403 Dexter Burse v. Shannon Brooks.

22-3405 Ashley Green Crossley v. Terance Crossley.