2A-4

ENGLAND 48, BAPTIST PREP 21

ENGLAND – Chandler Cheek's big night allowed England (3-1, 1-0 2A-4) to cruise to a home victory.

Cheek ran 19 times for 188 yards with 2 touchdowns and was 10-of-19 passing for 247 yards and 3 scores for the Lions, winners of two in a row. Josiah Mwakasings, D.J. Turner and Nehemiah Solee all had touchdown catches for England, which finished with 586 yards of offense.

Demario Carter, who also had 2 interceptions and 1 for a touchdown, had 106 yards receiving for the Lions.