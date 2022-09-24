Fortium Holdings

sells 2 subsidiaries

The parent company of White River Holdings Corp., an oil and gas exploration and production firm, said Friday that it's sold two other subsidiaries to focus on its energy business.

Fayetteville-based Fortium Holdings Corp. has also formally changed its name to White River Energy Corp., the company said, and has applied to financial industry regulators to change its trading symbol.

White River trades on over-the-counter markets as FRTM, according to its website.

"We are excited to announce this rebranding and renaming initiative so we can focus all efforts on developing our more than 30,000 acres of oil and gas mineral leases in Louisiana and Mississippi through a vertically integrated business model," said Randy May, White River's executive chairman.

Fortium, itself a subsidiary of Ecoark Holdings Inc., sold its cannabis business, Elysian Premium Corp., and its retail sporting goods business, Norr LLC.

Jay Puchir, White River's chief executive officer, said the company believes that divesting from those businesses "is in the best interest of the company and our shareholders."

-- Serenah McKay

Big Easy beer firm

merges with 3 more

NEW ORLEANS -- A New Orleans beer company with roots in the early 20th century -- and purchased five years ago by the owners of the New Orleans Saints -- has merged with three other regional breweries.

The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that the Benson Group in New Orleans and Wiregrass Equity Partners of Montgomery, Ala., announced the plans Thursday.

The late Tom Benson and his wife Gayle bought Faubourg Brewing Co. -- which was then Dixie Brewing -- five years ago. Wiregrass owns the holding company Made By The Water LLC, which owns craft beer breweries in the Carolinas and Florida.

Made by the Water will relocate its headquarters to the Faubourg Brewery in New Orleans as part of the deal.

Financial terms were not disclosed by the two privately owned companies.

They described the deal as "a 50/50 partnership," with plans to add more brewing capacity and acquire additional craft beer companies.

A new $30 million brewing facility in the New Orleans East area was completed in 2019, the year after Tom Benson died.

-- The Associated Press

Arkansas Index dips

to 727.22, off 17.41

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 727.22, down 17.41.

Shares of America's Car-Mart gained 0.38% to lead the index. Tyson Foods Inc. saw shares drop 1.51% and Murphy Oil shares declined 8.9%

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.