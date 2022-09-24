FOUKE 13, JUNCTION CITY 12

JUNCTION CITY — Fouke’s defense came up with two crucial stops in the fourth quarter to its 3A-5 opener.

Trailing 13-6 in the fourth quarter, Junction City (1-3, 0-1) pulled within a point on a 25-yard touchdown from Decoreon Dubose to Jakourian Key, but Fouke (3-2, 1-0) stopped Hayden Hudson on the two-point conversion try that would’ve given the Dragons the lead.

Junction City’s defense, which limited the Panthers to just 163 yards of total offense, forced Fouke to punt on the ensuing possession. The Dragons then reached Fouke’s 23 before Dubose was sacked to end the game.

The Dragons led 6-0 on a 1-yard run by Key, but the Panthers tied the game late in the second quarter, then took the lead in the third.