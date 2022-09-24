Today’s state college games

Great American Conference

ARKANSAS TECH AT ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Willis "Convoy" Leslie Cotton Boll Stadium, Monticello

RADIO Arkansas Tech: KCJC-FM, 102.3, Russellville; Arkansas-Monticello: KBHM-FM, 93.7, Monticello

INTERNET arkansastechsports.com; uamsports.com

RECORDS Arkansas Tech 1-2, 1-2; Arkansas-Monticello 2-1, 2-1

COACHES Kyle Shipp (8-17 in third season at Arkansas Tech and overall); Hud Jackson (41-72 in 11th season at Arkansas-Monticello and overall)

SERIES Arkansas Tech leads 46-29-3

LAST MEETING Demilon Brown ran for 113 yards and 2 touchdowns as Arkansas-Monticello erased a second-quarter deficit to win 27-20 on Sept. 25, 2021, in Russellville.

NOTEWORTHY Arkansas Tech has dropped the past four games in the series, with its previous two trips to Monticello ending in closes losses – 26-23 in overtime in 2019 and 46-45 in 2017. ... Defensive back Tyrus Fort is averaging a league-leading 9.5 tackles per game for Arkansas Tech. Matthew Minnix has a team-high 21 tackles overall while Jordan Furtch is also one of four players in the conference with 2 interceptions. ... Arkansas-Monticello running back Jonero Scott is second in the league in rushing (118.7 yds/g) while quarterback Demilon Brown is third (111.7 yds/g). ... Devontae Dean ran for 1,384 yards and 11 touchdowns in more than three seasons with Arkansas-Monticello before he eventually transferred to Arkansas Tech. ... The first-ever meeting in the series came in 1928 when Arkansas Tech won 70-0. The Wonder Boys actually won the first 11 encounters until Arkansas-Monticello broke through with a 19-13 win in 1950. ... LaCedric Smith and Isaiah Cross, both Boll Weevil wideouts, rank fifth and sixth in the GAC in receiving yards per game with 72 and 71.3. ... Arkansas Tech's Joyrion Chase has 12 catches for 161 yards and scored his first touchdown a week ago in a loss to No. 9 Ouachita Baptist. ... Arkansas-Monticello trailed 30-7 at the half against Henderson State before outscoring the Reddies 20-7 in the fourth quarter. ... The Wonder Boys will alternate home and away games over their next seven games. ... The Boll Weevils are second in the GAC in total offense (473.7 yds/g).

NO. 24 HENDERSON STATE AT SOUTHERN ARKANSAS

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Wilkins Stadium at Rip Powell Field, Magnolia

RADIO Henderson State: Network1Sports (FM-KYXK, FM-KVRC, FM-KDEL); Southern Arkansas: KVMH, FM-99.1, Magnolia

INTERNET hsusports.com, muleriderathletics.com

RECORDS Henderson State 3-0, 3-0; Southern Arkansas 1-2, 1-2

COACHES Scott Maxfield (120-59 in 17th season at Henderson State and 143-70 in 19 seasons overall); Brad Smiley (1-2 in first season at Southern Arkansas and overall)

SERIES Henderson State leads 47-34-1

LAST MEETING Henderson State overcame a 28-0 deficit to beat Southern Arkansas 56-49 on Sept. 25, 2021, in Arkadelphia.

NOTEWORTHY Last year's meeting was a shootout that saw both teams rip off long-scoring runs. Southern Arkansas scored the game's first 28 points, only to see Henderson score 35 unanswered points in the second quarter to take the lead. Both went back and forth until the Reddies held on to win. ... Henderson State Coach Scott Maxfield sits alone atop the program's all-time win list with 120 after his team beat Arkansas-Monticello last week. ... Jariq Scales, who's averaging just over 80 yards rushing, had 204 yards on the ground in last season's game for the Muleriders. ... Henderson State defensive lineman Shaq'ke Robinson leads the GAC in sacks with four. Fellow Reddie, Gary Lewis, is tied for second with three. ... Southern Arkansas' Ean Beek ranks second in the conference in punt return yardage (8.3 yds/g). ... Twelve of the last 14 battles have been won by Henderson State. The last time the Muleriders beat the Reddies in Magnolia was in 2005. Southern Arkansas' previous two wins over Henderson State were in El Dorado in 2018 and 2016. ... The 16 sacks Henderson State has recorded is the most in team history through three games. ... Southern Arkansas has outscored its opponents 99-92 despite being a game under .500. ... Tristan Heaton's 49-yard field goal against Arkansas-Monticello on Sept. 17 tied a Henderson State record. ... After next week's showdown with East Central (Okla.), the Muleriders will play its following four games away from home.

NO. 7 HARDING AT NO. 9 OUACHITA BAPTIST

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Cliff Harris Stadium at Benson-Williams Field, Arkadelphia

RADIO Harding: KVHU-FM, 95.3, Searcy; Ouachita Baptist: Ouachita Football Network: FM-102.9, KARN (Little Rock), AM-1340/FM-97.9/FM-105.5 (KZNG, Hot Springs)

INTERNET hardingsports.com, obutigers.com

RECORDS Harding 3-0, 3-0; Ouachita Baptist 3-0, 3-0

COACHES Paul Simmons (44-11 in fifth season at Harding and overall); Todd Knight (135-98 in 23rd season at Ouachita Baptist and 163-130-2 in 29 seasons overall)

SERIES Harding leads 33-25-4

LAST MEETING Harding ran for more than 400 yards in a 38-21 victory on Sept. 25, 2021, in Searcy.

NOTEWORTHY This is Arkansas' highest in-state game between ranked teams since Ouachita Baptist played at Henderson State in 2014 when the two were rated No. 9 and No. 14, respectively. ... Harding, which has made the NCAA Division II playoffs the past four season, has won its last 12 conference games. ... Both T.J. Cole and Kendel Givens have 28 career rushing touchdowns, which is tied for eighth place all time at Ouachita Baptist. ... Both teams are first and second in offensive efficiency, with Ouachita Baptist ranked No. 1 and Harding at No. 2. ... Ouachita Baptist hasn't allowed a point in the third quarter all season. ... The Bisons have only had three plays that resulted in negative yards this year. ... After being held without a catch in the first game, Connor Flannigan has hauled in 8 passes for 174 yards and 2 scores over the past two weeks for the Tigers. ... There are six players on Harding's roster that are averaging at least 42 yards rushing, with Will Fitzhugh leading the way with 61.33. Jhalen Spicer is right behind at 60.67, followed by Cole Keylon with 56.33. ... Linebacker Josiah Johnson leads Ouachita Baptist in tackles (19) and sacks (2) while being one of 12 players to record at least one pass break-up. ... Defensive end Nathaniel Wallace has at least one sack in every game in 2022 for Harding.

NAIA

Langston at Arkansas Baptist

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Gryphon Stadium, Southwest High School, Little Rock

RECORDS Langston 3-0; Arkansas Baptist 2-1

COACHES Quinton Morgan (50-14 in eighth season at Langston; Richard Wilson (record N/A in 15th season at Arkansas Baptist)

SERIES Langston leads 1-0

LAST MEETING RaQuon Washington accounted for eight touchdowns to lead Langston to an 85-6 victory at home on Sept. 25, 2021.

LAST WEEK A 22-point fourth quarter enabled Langston to pull away and beat Wayland Baptist 56-24, while Arkansas Baptist shut out Gordon's Fine Arts and Sports Academy 56-0.

NOTEWORTHY This is the final of a three-game home stand for Arkansas Baptist. ... Quarterback Larry Harrington completed 24 of 35 passes for 420 yards and 6 touchdowns a week ago in Langston's 32-point rout of Wayland Baptist. ... Defensive lineman An'Darrius Wilson had 6 tackles, with 3.5 of those resulting in lost yardage, 5 quarterback hurries, 2 forced fumbles and 1 sack last week in Arkansas Baptist's victory over Gordon's Fine Art & Sports Academy. ... Langston isn't ranked in the NAIA top 25, but the Lions received three votes in the latest poll. ... Three of the next four games for the Buffaloes will be on the road, including two in Texas against Southwest Assemblies of God (Oct. 1) and North American (Oct. 22).

Oklahoma Panhandle State at Lyon

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Pioneer Stadium, Batesville

RECORDS Oklahoma Panhandle State 1-3; Lyon College 1-2

COACHES Bob Majeski (10-25 in fourth season at Oklahoma Panhandle State); Chris Douglas (3-15 in third season at Lyon)

SERIES Oklahoma Panhandle State leads 3-2

LAST MEETING Three passing touchdowns from Brandon Stephens allowed Oklahoma Panhandle State to take a 35-6 win on Sept. 25, 2021, in Goodwell, Okla.

LAST WEEK Lyon College was idle, while Oklahoma Panhandle State blew past Texas College 53-6 to pick up its first victory of the season.

NOTEWORTHY Lyon is coming off a bye week and hasn't played since losing to Wayland Baptist 37-14 on Sept. 10. ... Brandon Stephens has completed 51.5% (54 of 118) of his passes for 515 yards, 4 touchdowns and 5 interceptions for Oklahoma Panhandle State. He also leads the Aggies in rushing with 167 yards on 36 carries, with 2 scoring runs. ... In his first start of the year, Bryan Ponder was 18 of 27 for 284 yards and 2 touchdowns for Lyon in its previous game. ... Oklahoma Panhandle State has been outgained 1,573-1,130 in total yardage despite outsnapping its opponents 260-248. ... Lyon's next two games are at Langston on Oct. 1 and at Arizona Christian on Oct. 8.