4A-3

GOSNELL 48, HIGHLAND 14

GOSNELL – Cam Williams had five touchdowns, including two interception returns for scores, as Gosnell (4-0, 1-0 4A-3) rolled.

Williams had 6 catches for 159 yards and 3 touchdowns as well for the Pirates, who jumped out to a 34-0 lead after the first quarter. Reid Shelton completed 10 of 14 passes for 246 yards, with all 3 of his touchdown tosses going to Williams.

Floyd Williams also added 104 yards on 10 carries with a touchdown for Gosnell.