Gravette man wants Capitol riot case dismissed; his attorney says Biden, Congress have ‘poisoned’ the jury pool

A Gravette man's Capitol riot case should be dismissed because President Joe Biden and the congressional Jan. 6 Committee have "intentionally and irreparably poisoned the jury pool," according to a motion filed Friday in federal court in the District of Columbia.

Alternatively, Richard "Bigo" Barnett, 62, of Gravette, wants his Dec. 12 trial to be moved to the Western District of Arkansas, which is "the only place where he has any chance of selecting a fair and impartial jury of his peers," according to the motion filed by Barnett's attorney, Joseph D. McBride.

"Mr. Barnett respectfully submits that President Biden's continued defamatory statements about January 6th Defendants and MAGA Republicans in conjunction with the actions of the January 6th Committee, have prejudiced him to the extent that dismissal of his indictment is warranted," wrote McBride.

"The President has incited the entire nation to hate the January 6th defendants as a patriotic duty," wrote McBride. "The President, the holder of National Command Authority, has charged the American Public with protecting democracy against MAGA Republicans, at any cost. He has made it clear, 'it's us against them.'"

Barnett moves to dismiss the case in its entirety because it is no longer possible for him to receive a fair trial, according to the motion.

"Both the legislative branch and executive branch have declared him to be an enemy of the state," wrote McBride. "... jurors were given the duty by the President's message to find Mr. Barnett guilty."

In a separate brief filed Thursday, McBride said Barnett has become "the most iconic face of the January Sixth defendants."

Barnett faces seven charges, including felony charges for taking a dangerous weapon -- a stun gun -- into the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. He became widely known after photographs circulated of him sitting with his foot propped on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office suite.

The Jan. 6 riot escalated from a "Stop the Steal" rally in which some supporters of then-President Donald Trump entered the Capitol and attempted to stop Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote indicating that Joe Biden had won the presidential election.

In Friday's filing, Barnett said he was "swept inside with a mass wave of people" and he wound up in Pelosi's office because he was looking for a restroom. Barnett said a reporter invited him to sit at the desk in Pelosi's offices and "act natural." Barnett realized he had bled on an envelope there, so he took it with him "for sanitary reasons," leaving 27 cents as compensation, according to McBride's brief.

Friday's motion cites a speech Biden made on Sept. 1. In that speech, Biden made 31 statements regarding MAGA Republicans, according to McBride.

"Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic," Biden said during the speech. "Now, I want to be very clear -- very clear up front: Not every Republican, not even the majority of Republicans, are MAGA Republicans. Not every Republican embraces their extreme ideology."

"I know because I've been able to work with these mainstream Republicans," said Biden. "But there is no question that the Republican Party today is dominated, driven, and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans, and that is a threat to this country."

In Thursday's brief, McBride wrote that Biden was referring to Barnett and other Jan. 6 defendants when the president said, "They promote authoritarian leaders, and they fan the flames of political violence that are a threat to our personal rights, to the pursuit of justice, to the rule of law, to the very soul of this country. They look at the mob that stormed the United States Capitol on January 6th -- brutally attacking law enforcement -- not as insurrectionists who placed a dagger to the throat of our democracy, but they look at them as patriots."

Potential jurors heard the president's words and similar statements from the Jan. 6 Committee and national news media, according to McBride.

"Over 94% of D.C. voters cast ballots for this President and almost as large a percent either work for the federal or D.C. government or have family and friends who do," McBride wrote in Friday's motion. "The President's words are akin to an order for D.C. juries to find the defendants guilty of any and every charge because they are insurrectionists and terrorists. The January 6th Select committee has mirrored those remarks."

McBride filed a separate motion on Thursday saying certain language should be excluded from Barnett's trial, including "terrorism," "terrorist," "insurrection," "insurrectionist," "mob," "rioter," "treason," "traitor," "sedition," "conspiracy," "attack on the Capitol," "attack on democracy," "threat to democracy," "attack on Congress," "white supremacy/supremacists," "police were killed," "stun gun" and "other inflammatory language related to groups such as the 'Proud Boys' and 'Oath Keepers,' as well as references to places on the grounds or in the Capitol where he did not go."

"These are terms whose value, if any, is significantly outweighed by their proclivity to provoke an emotional response from the jury, as well as the entirely foreseeable prejudice that is certain to occur from their admission," wrote McBride.

"Mr. Barnett requests also that this Honorable Court order the exclusion of any news reports during and after January 6, 2021, that mention police personnel that died," according to McBride's motion. "No police were killed by events at the Capitol on January 6, 2021 and Mr. Barnett was not involved in any violence."

Three police officers died in the days after the riot, according to The New York Times. Officer Brian D. Sicknick of the Capitol Police, who was attacked by the mob, died the following day of natural causes -- multiple strokes that occurred hours after his confrontation at the Capitol, according to the Washington medical examiner's office. Two other officers died by suicide.

"Mr. Barnett is not charged with insurrection, seditious conspiracy, terrorism (where there is no U.S. statute for domestic terrorism as a crime) or inciting a riot," wrote McBride. "He is not a member of the 'Proud Boys' or 'Oathkeepers,' or any militia. He is not a white supremacist or member of any revolutionary group (such as Black Lives Matter which espoused the overthrow of the U.S. Government with no repercussions). He did not enter the House or Senate Chamber. None of the imagery that the media and Government always superimpose over January 6th Defendants should be used in this Honorable Court. He did not bring a firearm to the U.S. Capitol."

Besides Barnett, Peter Francis Stager, 43, of Conway also faces felony charges in connection with the riot. Stager remains in the District of Columbia jail. He is the only Jan. 6 defendant from Arkansas still incarcerated.

Jon Thomas Mott, 39, of Yellville faces misdemeanor charges in connection with the Jan. 6 breach.

All three have pleaded not guilty.

Robert Thomas Snow, 78, of Heber Springs pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge for "parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol building." He was sentenced to probation and community service.