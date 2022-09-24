Greenwood restricts water use in the city due to drought

GREENWOOD -- The city on Friday asked its resident to take water-conserving measures.

The city's Water/Wastewater Commission said the guidelines are in place because of record-breaking temperatures and lack of rainfall.

According to the city's ordinance enacted in 2002, first-time violators will be issued a written warning. Second-time violators will be fined $100. Any violation after that will result in a fine of $200.

The city said in a statement on its website the conservation measure are temporary and will lift when the city gets some rain.

The city's restrictions are:

• All lawn and turf watering from city sources is prohibited.

• Watering of shrubs, plants, trees and gardens is permitted only by handheld hose and should be limited to the minimum amounts necessary to sustain plant life. Watering is permitted at locations with even-numbered addresses on even-numbered days of the month only and at locations with odd-numbered addresses on odd-numbered days of the month only.

• Golf courses are permitted to water only greens and tee boxes from city sources. Watering of golf course fairways and roughs and school athletic fields and other public areas from city sources is prohibited.

• Washing of motor vehicles, trailers and boats is prohibited except at commercial car washes.

• Filling of swimming pools is prohibited.

• Washing building exteriors, sidewalks, walkways, driveways, patios, parking lots, tennis courts and other hard-surface areas by hosing or by use of water directly from faucets with water from city sources is prohibited.

• Using water from fire hydrants at any time for construction purposes, fire drills or routine hydrant testing is prohibited.

• Using water from city sources for compacting dirt, earth-moving operations or street base-course construction is prohibited.

Greenwood's water sources are Greenwood City Lake and James Fork Lake, according to the city's website.



