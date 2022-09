4A-8

HAMBURG 19, DUMAS 13

DUMAS – Willis Robinson carried 20 times for 120 yards and a touchdown as Hamburg (1-3, 1-2 4A-8) rallied past Dumas (1-3, 0-2)

Zane Johnson had seven tackles defensively for the Lions, who have been beaten in each of their previous three games by at least 13 points before turning the tables on a Dumas team that was coming off a victory over Lake Village a week ago.