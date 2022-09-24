4A-2

HARDING ACADEMY 45, STUTTGART 23

SEARCY - Owen Miller threw five touchdown passes to lead Harding Academy (4-0, 1-0 4A-2) to a win over Stuttgart (3-2, 0-1).

Harding Academy took a 14-0 lead in the the first quarter and extended it to 31-13 by halftime. The Wildcats scored their final two touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters.

Miller got the Wildcats rolling in the first quarter by throwing a 37-yard touchdown pass to Kyler Hoover. He had a 62-yard scoring pass to Landon Koch later in the quarter for a 14-0 lead.

Kaynan Harris advanced Harding Academy's lead to 21-0 with a 7-yard touchdown run, followed by an 18-yard touchdown pass from Miller to Hoover for a 28-0 advantage in the second quarter.

Stuttgart got on the board before halftime with a field goal, but Kyle Ferrie matched it with a 31-yard field goal to stretch Harding Academy's lead to 31-3.

In the third quarter, Miller threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Koch, and he sealed the final score with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Hoover.