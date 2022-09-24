Harding, OBU set for slobberknocker

A series of superlatives aren't really needed when describing the significance of today's showdown between No. 7 Harding and No. 9 Ouachita Baptist in Arkadelphia.

There's also no point in offering a litany of narratives just to set the stage for game's importance, either, because if past history is any indication, quite a bit is always at stake whenever the Bisons and Tigers hook up.

This year is no different.

"Our guys recognize it's a big football game," Harding Coach Paul Simmons said. "We always kind of have a special love around here for playing on the road in big games. We kind of have an us versus the whole stadium mentality, and our guys embrace that.

"I got a text recently, and it's kind of the way I feel. ... Everybody wants a war story, but very few actually want to be in the war. I promise you, our guys embrace being in a battle, being in a big football game."

There will be no bigger game played in NCAA Division II today than the one that'll take place at 7 p.m. inside what is expected to be a packed Cliff Harris Stadium. And while the storylines between long-times foes aren't a necessity, they're endless just the same.

Harding (3-0, 3-0) and OBU (3-0, 3-0), two of the three undefeated teams remaining in the Great American Conference along with Henderson State, will be the highest-ranked matchup between in-state teams since 2014. The Tigers were also involved in that game when they were ranked ninth and knocked off then-No. 14 Henderson State 41-20.

Both Harding and OBU have been ranked the last three times they've squared off. In addition, the winner of their head-to-head confrontations has gone on to capture four of the last five league titles. The only blip in that sequence was in 2017 when the Tigers managed to win the GAC despite losing to the Bisons 31-28.

The 2022 edition of Harding-OBU could follow that same path, although more than half of the regular season is left to be played and both programs still have tough tests remaining, particularly against unbeaten and No. 24 Henderson State.

Neither Simmons nor Tigers Coach Todd Knight is looking that far ahead. Their focus is squarely on the now.

"[Harding] is good in all three phases," said Knight, whose team was picked to finish a close second behind Harding in the GAC preseason poll. "They've always been good on special teams, and in that option attack, they do a super, super job. They've been in it so long that they know how to adjust, they know what to do.

"A lot of people don't believe teams scheme the option, but Harding does, and they do a great job at it. They've got a lot of depth defensively with great players, too. They're a really good three-phase football team that's really well-coached."

The game will feature the top two rushing attacks in the nation, with OBU ranked first with 358.7 yards a game, while Harding is second at 351.7.

T.J. Cole has run 45 times for 479 yards with 5 touchdowns for the Tigers, who also average 50 points per game – third best in the country. His backfield mate, Kendel Givens, has 298 yards and 30 carries and has also scored 5 times. Those two, along with OBU's front line, can be a nightmare for opposing defenses, according to Simmons.

"The most impressive thing is their O-line," he explained. "They just do a great job up there, and both backs are pretty special. Cole is an elite running back, and Givens is also very good. Their rushing attack is very powerful, very effective.

"That coaching staff does a really good job of creating matchup problems with motions, shifts and unbalance. They recognize how to get more hats to the point of attack than you can handle."

Knight pointed out how effective Harding has been running its Flexbone offense. Of the Bisons' 1,266 yards, 1,067 have come on the ground.

Five players have at least 126 yards rushing for Harding, led by Will Fitzhugh's 184. Jhalen Spicer follows with 182, and Keylon Cole, who's in his first year as the starter, has 169. Seven different players have scored rushing touchdowns.

Still, while each team will look to establish their stout run-heavy gameplans from the start, the game may simply boil down to who can stop who the most. Possessions could be at a minimum, too, which makes defense that much more important.

"If we want to have a chance to win this game, we've got to at least slow down that rushing attack," said Simmons, whose team did limit the Tigers to 119 yards on the ground in the Bisons' 38-21 victory a year ago. "That's a tall order."

In Knight's eyes, stopping Harding will be just as tall for his Tigers.

"They're picked to win the conference for a reason," he said. "Everybody knows that they're probably the best team in the league, which means we'll have to play our best game to try to match them. We've got to get breaks and play really well.

"If we do all that, maybe we'll have a shot. But Harding is a dominant team, one of the best in the league, best in the country. So we've got to bring our best game for sure."