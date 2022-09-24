2A-4

HAZEN 46, HAMPTON 0

HAMPTON -- Hazen (4-0, 1-0 2A-4) used a balanced attack to shut out Hampton (1-3, 0-1).

A 26-point second quarter by Hazen overwhelmed Hampton, highlighted by a 33-yard touchdown pass from Shedrick Ward to Keshawn Gray, a 35-yard touchdown run by Braylan Anderson and a 50-yard touchdown pass from Luke King to Anderson.

Hazen's first score came in the first quarter with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Shedrick Ward to Keshawn Gray, followed by a successful two-point conversion.

Justin Schlenker scored Hazen's only touchdown in the third quarter on a 42-yard run. Larry McGee Jr. scored the Hornets' last touchdown by catching a 60-yard touchdown pass.