2A-1

HECTOR 42, JOHNSON CO. WESTSIDE 16

HECTOR – All of the damage for Hector (3-1-1, 1-0 2A-1) was done in the first half as it blasted its conference counterparts.

P.J. Henderson had two touchdown runs for the Wildcats, who held a 42-point advantage after two quarters. Drake Riley, Brent Casto and Landen Coffman also had scoring runs for Hector.

Westside (0-5, 0-1) had a touchdown run in the third quarter before scoring on a touchdown pass and on a safety in the fourth.