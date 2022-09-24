DEAR HELOISE: Although my 91-year-old mother is still able to shop for herself and drive to a couple of nearby stores, she does struggle with one little problem: There aren't any shopping carts near accessible parking. When she gets out of the car, she likes to have a cart nearby for her purse and to help stabilize her entry through the automatic doors, or when walking past people. It would be so helpful if stores could keep a few carts handy for these people.

She tells me so many kind strangers notice her struggle and take her a cart. It's such a welcome help and an easy, kind gesture. I never even thought about this as a problem, but I'm now looking for ways to help others as I walk into stores. Thanks for your wonderful and helpful column.

-- Cheryl L.,

Kansas City, Kan.

DEAR HELOISE: I have found a better product to use when cleaning golf clubs. Instead of a wire brush, I opt for a small scouring pad, like you would use on baking dishes. It's cheaper, and when it's worn out, you can just buy a new one. I even have one type of sponge I hang on my bag to use during a round. It's perfect.

-- Kent Speer, via email

DEAR HELOISE: After reading the Sound Off about retirees looking for work, I have a suggestion for a temporary job. County election boards offer a variety of temporary jobs such as programming election machines, preparing election day materials, and manning polling sites. I suspect that many counties, like my own, have a difficult time recruiting workers. These temporary jobs allow senior citizens to earn a little extra money, all while performing a civic duty.

-- Roland E. Camp,

Munster, Ind.

DEAR HELOISE: My husband loves sausage balls, but arthritis has made it hard for me to mix them with a heavy spoon as I once did. I find that using the dough hook on my stand mixer makes it so much easier. I just put all the ingredients in the mixing bowl, attach the dough hook and let it do its work. Since it is a heavy mixture, you need to lock the mixer's head, and it's a good idea to stop it -- and scrape the bottom and sides -- a couple of times. It takes my mixture about 15 minutes, and increasing the speed for the last five minutes gets it thoroughly mixed.

-- Joann Thompson,

San Antonio

