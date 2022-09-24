HOPE 45, DeQUEEN 29

5A-South

HOPE 45, De QUEEN 29

De QUEEN - Hope (1-3, 1-0 5A-South) was consistent against De Queen, scoring 13 points in each of the first three quarters to notch a conference road win against the Leopards (0-4, 0-1).

Tyler Patterson threw four touchdown passes for the Bobcats.

Isaac Love caught three of Patterson's four TD passes. Triston Young had the other.

Hope took a 13-0 lead in the first quarter with Patterson tossing scoring passes of 18 yards to Young and 61 yards to Love.

After De Queen cut Hope's lead to 13-6 in the second quarter, Jaqualin Watson responded for Hope by returning a fumble recovery 15 yards for a touchdown. A two-point conversion attempt failed and Hope led 19-6. Patterson kept Hope's offense in tune by tossing a 30-yard touchdown pass to Love for a 26-6 advantage.

Patterson kept up the pressure in the third quarter by throwing a touchdown pass to Love to stretch the lead to 33-6.

Hope's final score came from a 6-yard touchdown run by Tamorien Lindsey.