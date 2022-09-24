Hot Springs man killed in collision

One Hot Springs man was killed and another injured in a head-on collision on U.S. 270 in Hot Springs, according to a preliminary fatality report from Hot Springs police.

Robert Howell, 73, was eastbound on U.S. 270 near Hot Springs Country Club around 1:35 p.m. when his Toyota crossed the centerline and collided with a Chevrolet driven by Richard Warriner, Jr., 75, also of Hot Springs.

Howell's vehicle went off the road and eventually struck a tree with the rear of the vehicle, while Warriner's vehicle struck a third vehicle from the force of the impact.

Howell died of his injuries and Warriner was hurt.

The officer investigating the wreck reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.