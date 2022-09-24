Jan. 6 defendant from Yellville wants bond conditions modified to allow hunting

Jon Mott wants to go hunting.

But a federal judge has forbidden him from possessing any firearms, at least for the time being.

Mott, 39, of Yellville faces four misdemeanor charges in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. He had pleaded innocent.

On Friday, Mott's attorney, Joseph W. Allen of Branson, Mo., filed a motion in the District of Columbia asking that Mott's bond conditions be modified to allow him to hunt.

"The Defendant has been out on bond since his initial arrest on May 13, 2021," wrote Allen. "Defendant remains compliant with the conditions of his release. One such condition is that Defendant is not to possess any firearms or any dangerous weapons.

"For the majority of his life, Defendant has participated in the Conservation efforts of wildlife management by engaging in the practice of subsistence hunting. This practice also contributes toward supplementing the monies spent by the Defendant toward groceries for an average annual estimate of $5,000.00 in savings."

Mott's pretrial release officer had no objection with the request, wrote Allen, "other than requesting that it be clarified in the modified order that Defendant is not to have any firearms or ammunition at his residence or place of employment."

"Defendant lawfully owns several firearms that he has used priorly for the purposes of subsistence hunting which are, in compliance with his bond conditions, NOT in his possession at this time," wrote Allen. "Defendant has never had any firearm related charges."

The judge hadn't responded to Mott's request as of late Friday afternoon.