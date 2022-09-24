Hogs a unifying force

As I enjoyed watching the Arkansas Razorbacks win their football game recently on ESPN, it occurred to me that not only are they a good team, they are a unifying force in our state. I cannot think of another event in Arkansas that brings together that many people of different ages, races, political parties, religious beliefs and occupations, all united for an afternoon to enjoy being together, supporting an athletic endeavor.

Thank you, Hogs!

FRANCES “FREDDIE” NIXON Little Rock

But which flag was it?

In the articles about Fort Smith and the flag display currently under discussion, what “Confederate flag” is at the center of the discussion? If it’s the flag commonly referred to as the “Rebel” flag, it’s my opinion that it should not have been included in a display of national flags which have flown over the Fort Smith area since the late 1600s. That flag is the battle flag of the Confederate troops, not the flag of the Confederate States of America.

According to World Book Encyclopedia, there were about three different versions of the flag of the Confederate States of America. The first was too much like the flag of the Union, and troops on the battlefield were “rallying around” the wrong flag when the bugle sounded that call.

So what is many times these days referred to as the “Rebel” flag was designed and adopted for use on the battlefields so that the troops would rally to their correct flag.

If this “Rebel” flag is at the center of the controversy, then it seems to me that a flag of “The Confederate States of America” would be more appropriate and less controversial, as it would be considered a national flag.

SHARON KORNAS Morrilton

Question for the city

This is a question to the “people that matter”: Who is our city? Is it people that litter everywhere in our beautiful city? Is it the drivers who recklessly race up and down our streets and highways? Is it the countless above-the-law citizens driving with expired tags? Is it the violence affecting so many innocent citizens? Is it the homeless tents and panhandlers now on many city properties?

I ask these questions as a citizen who gathers bags of litter almost daily up and down Rahling. I am a citizen affiliated with three organizations helping feed and provide housing to the homeless. I am a citizen who is ashamed and frustrated. Who is our city?

CAROL LANTZ Little Rock

That helped last time

I am so sorry for the hurricane victims in Puerto Rico. I hope they have enough paper towels.

PERRY CARR Little Rock

Holocaust reminder

Once again, Ken Burns and his associates have provided us with a thoughtful and amazing documentary on PBS. It is also timely in an unexpected way. “The U.S. and the Holocaust” shows the maps of Hitler’s incursions into the Sudetenland and other areas which England’s Neville Chamberlain endorsed, and it has left me even more appalled at the Russian claims to vast swaths of Ukraine. There have been some in the West who think Ukraine should allow Vladimir Putin to “annex” some of those territories as a way to end the war—just another version of appeasement.

Can anyone dream that Putin would stop there? Czechoslovakia was just the beginning for Hitler; Poland became his next target. Putin has repeatedly stated his desire to “reunite” the former countries of the USSR. It would take only the least opportunity for him to pursue that effort. At the beginning of the Ukraine invasion many Americans were extremely vocal in supporting the smaller nation against their giant neighbor. We happily displayed the yellow and blue of Ukraine’s flag, planted sunflowers, and urged our government to provide weapons. We cheered the country’s now serious president, who had once made his fellow citizens laugh at his comedy on television.

I applaud the support President Biden and our Congress continue to provide, but I want to be sure we don’t suffer war weariness as the fighting continues. Putin is pushing the limits of Russian endurance in his latest call for more troops and a resupply of armaments. If there is any justice, this could be his undoing, but as much as I care for some of the Russian people I have come to know over the years, I doubt that the general populace is likely to rise up against their police state. The Ukrainian people, on the other hand, have shown incredible strength in fighting for their nation’s survival. Let us continue to hope they succeed.

MARY DEE TAYLOR Little Rock



