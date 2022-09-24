LIVE UPDATES: No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 23 Texas A&M

5:25, 1Q - Arkansas 14, Texas A&M 0

KJ Jefferson and Warren Thompson link up and balloon the Razorbacks' lead.

Jefferson, on third-and-14, hit Thompson on a deep ball down the middle of the field for a 56-yard score. It is Thompson's second touchdown grab of the season, and Jefferson's eighth passing score.

Since catching the first pass of the game, I have not seen Jadon Haselwood on the field. He took a big hit on the play, and I believe he entered the injury tent moments later.

7:32, 1Q - Arkansas 7, Texas A&M 0

Another quick series for the Aggies.

They opened their second drive with a delay of game after an Arkansas touchback. Myles Slusher, playing for the first time since Week 1, made a nice play and brought down a running back for a big loss.

Max Johnson, facing third-and-13, ran for 11 or 12 yards, and Texas A&M opted to punt away. The Razorbacks are back in business at their 22 when play resumes.

9:44, 1Q - Arkansas 7, Texas A&M 0

The Razorbacks are on the board first.

KJ Jefferson ran for 20-plus yards after scanning the field on a designed pass play, then on the next snap he found Ketron Jackson, a Texas native, on a tunnel screen. He scored from 32 yards out.

Jackson's high school is about 50 miles from AT&T Stadium.

The scoring drive: 5 plays, 69 yards, 1:43 off the clock

11:27, 1Q - Arkansas 0, Texas A&M 0

The Razorbacks had a quick first possession, punting after just four plays. Jadon Haselwood caught a 10-yard pass on the first snap, then Arkansas ran twice and threw incomplete on third down.

Texas A&M punted on its opening series after Drew Sanders and Zach Williams combined for a sack. Sanders now has 5.5 sacks for the season.

Arkansas will take back over at its 31.

Pregame

Texas A&M won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. Arkansas' offense will hit the field first.

•••

Arkansas is wearing all-white uniforms for the first time since the 2020 regular-season finale at Missouri in Sam Pittman's first season as head coach. The Razorbacks' official Twitter account posted that the team would wear white helmets with its standard white pants and road white jerseys.

Here are a few roster notes from warmups:

• Defensive back Myles Slusher is active today and dressed out. He went through pregame warmups. Jashaud Stewart is also dressed out. Slusher has been out since midway through Week 1, and Stewart did not play against Missouri State.

• KJ Jefferson, Malik Hornsby and Cade Fortin are the quarterbacks who traveled for the game. Kade Renfro and Rykar Acebo, both of whom dressed out in the first three home games, did not make the trip.

• It does not appear cornerback LaDarrius Bishop made the trip. Other defensive backs not here are Anthony Brown and Jaylen Lewis.

• Wide receiver Isaiah Sategna is not here, and neither is offensive lineman Andrew Chamblee.