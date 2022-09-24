5A-SOUTH

Magnolia 41, Texarkana 8

MAGNOLIA -- Magnolia stuck to its usual gameplan against Texarkana, riding running back Garrion Curry's 185 yards and 4 touchdowns to a win.

Curry rushed 11 times for the Panthers (4-0, 1-0 5A-South), who had no trouble with the Razorbacks.

Magnolia looked to other sources for rushing yards against Texarkana's (1-3, 0-1) defense to complement Curry. Fullback Jase Carter had a rushing touchdown, and quarterback Dalen Blanchard rushed nine times for 51 yards and a touchdown. He also completed 5 of 6 passes for 81 yards.