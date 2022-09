3A-3

MANILA 18, PIGGOTT 6

PIGGOTT – Felipe Lozano scored two touchdowns as Manila (1-4, 1-0 3A-3) picked up its first victory of the year.

Lozano scored on a 13-yard run and a 2-yard run while adding a 16-yard touchdown pass to Mason Mullen for the Lions, who racked up 211 yards rushing. Jacob Baugher had 74 yards on 10 carries, and Mullen chimed in with 61 yards on 14 carries.

Kayden Horton, Koltan Kisner and Trey Platz all had interceptions for Manila.