3A-2

NEWPORT 44, QUITMAN 26

NEWPORT -- A potent rushing attack propelled Newport (3-2, 1-0 3A-2) to win over Quitman (1-2-1, 0-1).

For Newport, Dayrin Braxton scored a 12-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, a 3-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and a 3-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. He completed a pass for a two-point conversion in the second quarter and ran for a 2-point conversion in the fourth quarter.

Defensively, Nehemiah Crite returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

For Quitman, Nassir Donahoo completed a 12-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter to Logan Love, and a 55-yard touchdown pass to Greyson Ealy in the second quarter. He also ran one yard for a touchdown in the second quarter.

Newport led 12-6 at the end of the first quarter and held an 18-13 lead at halftime.

Quitman led 26-18 at the end of the third quarter, but Newport outscored the Bulldogs 16-0 in the fourth quarter to earn the win.