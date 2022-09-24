Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- National security adviser Jake Sullivan; Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Sullivan; Reps. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Nancy Mace, R-S.C. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Sullivan; Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif.; Raphael Bostic, president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- British Prime Minister Liz Truss; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.; Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

The Associated Press